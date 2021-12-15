Soldiers Memorial invites public to Christmas concert
Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Soldiers Memorial AME Zion Church, at the intersection of North Church at Liberty streets, invites the public to the Jubilee Community Choir’s presentation of its 34th annual Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The theme, shout for joy, is based on a spiritual arranged by Andre J. Thomas.
The choir is directed and accompanied by Kay Wright Norman. Guest musicians are Galvin Crisp, saxophonist; I. Jerome Heggins, drums; Sonja L. Smith, flute; Jada Tate, violin; and Sharon Wilkins, cello. Vocal soloists are well-known to this community: Phyllis Partee, Rebecca Stinson, Doris Goodman, Monica Green and Teresa Moore-Mitchell. A new soloist from Durham is making her first solo appearance with the Jubilee Choir this year: Denise Matthewson.
Dr. Ethel B. Revis continues to write and narrate this Christmas story of Jesus’ birth.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including masks, social distancing and temperature checks.