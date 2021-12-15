Blotter: Dec. 14

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman reported a break-in Monday in the 4900 block of N.C. 801 in Woodleaf.

• A juvenile reported an assault Monday in the 1300 block of Spring Meadow Drive in Woodleaf.

• A woman reported identity theft Monday in Salisbury.

• Pro Tow on Monday reported a larceny Monday in the 200 block of English Street in Salisbury.

• A person reported trash dumping Tuesday in the 5600 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a lost handgun in the 600 block of West Liberty Street. in Salisbury.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 100 block of Ashley Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Tuesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle with an estimated loss of $2,544 in the 4200 block of Grandeur Drive in Salisbury. Items stolen included a backpack with sunglasses, Apple AirPods, a MacBook and medication.

• A man on Tuesday reported a stolen pacage in the 1000 block of Gaddy Mobile Home Drive in Kannapolis.

• A man on Tuesday reported identity theft in Kannapolis. Two iPhones were purchased using the man’s information.

• A woman on Tuesday reported two assaults in the 1000 block of Beaten Path Road in China Grove.

• A woman on Tuesday reported the theft of a truck in the 3300 block of Deal Road in Mooresville.

• Damien Botteon, 53, was charged Monday with assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• Justin Evan Wilkes, 34, was charged Monday with assaulting a female in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Jonathan Wade McDaniel, 31, was charged Monday with obtaining property by false pretenses in the 400 block of Wiley Lane in Salisbury.

• Dustin James Davis, 28, was charged Monday with carrying a concealed weapon in the 9300 block of Smith Road in Kannapolis.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Badcock Furniture reported the larceny of a catalytic converter Tuesday in the 1900 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• North Hills Christian School on Tuesday reported a larceny resulting in an estimated loss of $638 in the 2900 block of West Innes Street.

• A woman reported stolen property Tuesday in the 2200 block of Woodleaf Road. The estimated value of stolen items is $374.

• Walmart on Tuesday reported a theft resulting in a $437 loss in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.