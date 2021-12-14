Salisbury-Rowan Community Foundation awards $289,734 to 45 nonprofits

SALISBURY — The Salisbury-Rowan Community Foundation has awarded $289,734 in grants to 45 nonprofits to assist the community as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants will help fund projects and programs that address human services, education, environment and arts and culture. Grants include $10,000 to Appleseed Early Childhood Education for a smarter way to educate disadvantaged children with their ApSeed Project, $10,000 to the Town of Spencer for the Yadkin River Trailhead and $10,000 to Meals on Wheels of Rowan for nutritious meals for homebound seniors and disabled adults.

“This generous grant will provide much-needed early education tools directly to local disadvantaged children,” said Greg Alcorn, founder of Appleseed Early Childhood Education. “We are very appreciative.”

Salisbury-Rowan County Community Foundation is a regional affiliate of Charlotte-based Foundation for the Carolinas. The grants were awarded by the community foundation’s local board of advisors as part of its annual grant-making program. The community foundation has invested more than $8 million in projects and programs that support Rowan County residents since 1944.

“The Salisbury-Rowan County Community Foundation is so proud to be a part of this community and to help our region,” said Gwin Barr, chair of the community foundation’s board of advisors, “particularly when it comes to closing funding gaps for important nonprofits that are vital to Rowan County.”

The following is a full list of the Salisbury-Rowan Community Foundation’s awarded grants:

• $10,000 to Appleseed Early Childhood Education to educate disadvantaged children in Rowan County.

• $4,700 to Bread Riot to deliver produce from local farmers to Rowan County families.

• $10,000 to Capstone Recovery Center to provide materials and utilities for their residential program.

• $8,000 to Catawba College to improve access for Black men by educating high school students in academic skills crucial for success in college.

• $4,000 to Center for Faith & the Arts to provide visual art, creative writing and drama classes to students at Henderson Independent High School.

• $3,000 to Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas to fund travel, lodging, meals and essential home care for Rowan County families receiving treatment.

• $10,000 to Communities in Schools of Rowan County for tutoring and mentoring for Rowan County students.

• $9,300 to Community Care Clinic of Rowan County for free dental visits for low-income residents of Rowan County.

• $5,000 to Elder Orphan Care for home modifications and adaptive equipment for Rowan County residents.

• $5,000 to Essie Mae Kiser Foxx Academy to support academic instruction and technology.

• $5,000 to Faith N Action to support their Family Equity Recovery Plan.

• $2,000 to Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary to support the Camp Pawtastic and the Reading to the Animals program.

• $10,000 to Family Crisis Council of Rowan, Inc. to support their domestic violence emergency shelter.

• $5,000 to Friends of Yadkin Path to enhance the outdoor learning environment with additional structures, equipment, and beautification.

• $5,000 to Gethsemane After School Program to the Achieving Toward Excellence program.

• $6,379 to Happy’s Farm Inc. for THE NEW HOPES project that will provide nutrition, education, and socialization for youth in a safe and encouraging environment.

• $3,500 to Inside Out Global for IOG film summer camp workshops.

• $5,000 to Lee Street Theatre to support the production of “Our Town.”

• $6,140 to Main Street Mission for the Getting Ahead Program.

• $10,000 to Meals on Wheels of Rowan to provide nutritious meals for homebound seniors and disabled adults.

• $10,000 to Partners in Learning Child Development and Family Resource Center to provide quality, comprehensive child/family support services to Rowan County children and their families.

• $10,000 to Piedmont Players Theatre, Inc. to repair and paint the ceiling in the Meroney Theater.

• $3,500 to Pops at the Post, Inc. for the annual free outdoor symphony performance.

• $10,000 to Power Cross to provide transportation for people to participate in activities.

• $4,000 to Pregnancy Support Center for diaper and COVID-care kits at the diaper drive-thru.

• $10,000 to Prevent Child Abuse Rowan to provide critical medical services to abused children.

• $1,415 to RiverPark at Cooleemee Falls, Inc. for a boat to assist in retrieving trash and debris from the river and riverbanks.

• $5,000 to Rowan County Crosby Scholars Community Partnership for an online platform to increase the impact of the Crosby Scholars program.

• $7,500 to Rowan County Department of Social Services/Rowan Once Church One Child for essential living items for Rowan County’s neglected children.

• $5,000 to Rowan County Literacy Council to provide tutors to partner with students for individual support.

• $5,000 to Rowan County United Way for United Way’s annual campaign to improve individuals’ and families’ lives by making a positive impact in the community.

• $10,000 to Rowan Helping Ministries to provide Rowan County individuals and families with financial assistance for rent, utilities, and other critical needs.

• $3,000 to Rowan Partners for Education to help with career preparedness with skilled trades for middle and high school students.

• $10,000 to Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA to provide safe and nurturing after-school supervision and the learning loss program.

• $5,000 to Rufty-Holmes Senior Center to offer home maintenance and safety modifications for Rowan County older adults to allow them to live independently.

• $3,800 to Salisbury Symphony for an educational concert for local fifth-grade students.

• $5,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to provide a wrapping machine for the new Salisbury warehouse that will support their 24-county service area, including Rowan County.

• $5,000 to St. John’s Lutheran Church to provide after-school care for K-5 students who attend local schools.

• $7,500 to The Humane Society of Rowan County to provide medical care for pets whose families are handling a crisis.

• $7,000 to The Pedal Factory for the Earn a Bike program that allows any individual to receive a bike at no cost.

• $3,500 to Three Wide Foundation, Inc. to provide Christmas dinner and winter coats for families in need.

• $10,000 to Town of Spencer for the Yadkin River Trailhead project.

• $5,000 to University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to support college-advising services to students attending North Rowan High School and Salisbury High School

• $2,500 to Veterans Bridge Home for promoting health for at-risk military and veteran populations in Rowan County.

• $8,000 to Waterworks Visual Arts Center to support the organization’s spring and summer 2022 programming, including exhibitions and family fun day.

• $6,000 to Young Life of Rowan County for the mentorship training program.

For more information about the Salisbury-Rowan County Community Foundation: salisbury-cf.org