Blotter: Two charged for stealing, trying to pawn city vacuum cleaner

SALISBURY — Two men face charges for trying to pawn and obtain a refund for a vacuum cleaner stolen from a city government truck.

Nathan Valentine, 61, of China Grove faces a charge of obtaining property by false pretenses. Jonathan Wade McDaniel, 31, of Rowan County faces charges of larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses.

Both men are accused by Salisbury Police of removing a vacuum cleaner from the back of a code enforcement truck on Oct. 18. City cameras recorded the incident and made it possible to track them after the arrest, said Lt. Justin Crews.

They allegedly tried first to pawn the vacuum cleaner, but were denied by staff at the store. Then, they took the vacuum cleaner to Lowes for a refund.

Valentine on Tuesday was still wanted by police. McDaniel was arrested Monday and given a $1,500 bond.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A gun was found Friday in the 300 block of Bendix Drive.

• Walmart reported two incident of larceny Friday in the 300 block of S. Arlington St.

• Walgreens on Monday reported fraud Monday in the 1900 block of West Innes Street.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny resulting in an estimated loss of $213 in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman on Monday reported fraud in Salisbury.

• Duke Energy reported a larceny resulting in the loss of an estimated $1,000 in the 1000 block of Locke Street in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported a knife assault in the 200 block of Sunset Drive. No charges are expected in the incident.

• Walmart reported a larceny Saturday resulting in a total estimated loss of $236.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Thursday reported a fraudulent unemployment claim in China Grove.

• A woman in Gold Hill reported an unsuccessful attempt at trying to use her credit card online.

• A man reported an assault Thursday in the 300 block of Martha Jane Road in Rockwell.

• A woman ingested muscle relaxers with alcohol Thursday in the 600 block of Coley Road in Salisbury.

• Trading Ford Baptist Church on Friday reported a burglary in the 3600 block of Long Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Friday reported a burglary in the 3400 block of Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Deal Creek Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday reported his RV was stolen from a storage facility in the 4100 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A man on Friday reported his side-by-side worth an estimated $16,000 was stolen from the 1600 block of Baker Mill Road in Cleveland.

• Dick’s Sporting Goods reported a larceny Friday resulting in a $97 estimated loss in the 100 block of Tingle Drive.

• A woman on Friday reported a gun stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Rithmetic Circle in Salisbury.

• A car was reported stolen Saturday in the 2200 block of Woodcrest Drive in Kannapolis.

• A woman on Saturday reported a break-in in the 200 block of James Acres Lane in Rockwell.

• A man reported a larceny Sunday in the 100 block of Shuping Mill road that resulted in a total estimated loss of $1,200.