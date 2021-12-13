Warrants: Woman charged with child abuse after drinking and driving

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman faces child abuse charge for drinking alcohol while driving a car containing her 2-year-old grandchild, who was not in a car seat, as a passenger.

Fatina Lachey Gibson, 48, was charged Friday by the Salisbury Police Department with misdemeanor child abuse for allegedly operating a motor vehicle while consuming an alcoholic beverage without a valid North Carolina driver’s license. Gibson was pulled over after an officer noticed the grandchild was riding in the car and not in a car seat, warrants state. A child younger than 8 years of age and less than 80 pounds should be properly secured in a weight-appropriate child passenger restraint system, according to state law.

When Gibson was arrested, there were already two orders for her arrest for separate probation violations. Gibson was previously convicted of financial card fraud and driving while impaired, level three.

An officer who was on the scene provided a car seat for people who came to pick up the 2-year-old so that they could take the child home, warrants state. Gibson was issued a $2,000 bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.