Search warrant describes scene of Sunday shooting in Salisbury

SALISBURY — An altercation in the backyard of a Wilson Road house early Sunday morning resulted in a shooting and a man’s hospitalization, according to a search warrant.

Salisbury Police responded to a shooting around 4:30 a.m. at a residence at 720 Wilson Rd. Officers arrived on scene to find a young man with a gunshot wound in his chest. The man was in the residence at the time, but police were told the shooting happened in the backyard following an altercation involving another male. The victim ran back inside the residence after the shooting, according to the search warrant.

The victim was transported to Rowan Medical Center for care.

A warrant to search the home was granted to a Salisbury Police Department detective around 7:12 a.m. Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident can contact Lt. Crews of the Salisbury Police Department at 704-216-7545.

In March, a man died at the hospital after being discovered with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Wilson Road. There’s no evidence that incident was connected to the shooting on Sunday.