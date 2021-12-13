Man arrested in South Carolina for Salisbury shooting

SALISBURY — Police say a 29-year-old man arrested last week in South Carolina faces charges here for a shooting that hospitalized a Salisbury man.

James Edward Ray Jr. faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He faces other charges in South Carolina.

Ray is accused of shooting a 31-year-old man named Jeremy Emmanuel Durham in the 1300 block of West Horah Street. Durham was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital. He’s expected to survive, said Lt. Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department.

Crews said Monday he couldn’t release details on how the shooting occurred other than to say it wasn’t random. People involved in the incident knew one another, Crews said.

He said the State Bureau of Investigation and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in Ray’s arrest.