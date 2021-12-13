Historic Salisbury Foundation soliciting nominations for Preservation Awards

The Historic Salisbury Foundation is now accepting submissions for the 2022 HSF Preservation Awards.

The Preservation Awards are to acknowledge the preservation efforts of homeowners, business owners, and volunteers in Salisbury and Rowan County. For more than 40 years, the Historic Salisbury Foundation has recognized preservation projects and individuals throughout Salisbury who have made significant contributions to the field of historic preservation.

Awards are presented on the basis of the contributions of the person or project to the community and/or state and in compliance with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.

The categories are Commercial Revitalization through Historic Preservation, Private Preservation, Neighborhood Revitalization, Preservation Education and Publication Award, Preservation Craftsmen and Professionals Award and Long Time Preservation Award.

The awards committee will be accepting nominations until January 21. Winners will be announced, and a dinner will be held in their honor on February 24. Tickets for the HSF Preservation Awards dinner will go on sale in January 2022.

For more information or to submit an award, visit: historicsalisbury.org/preservation-awards/