Blotter: Salisbury man charged with robbery, drug, gun charges

Tadarren Lashaud Mosley, 22, of Salisbury was charged by the Salisbury Police Department this weekend with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or distribute, felony possession of a stolen firearm and felony carrying a concealed gun.

Mosley allegedly stole a Glock valued at $500 in September. Mosley was issued a $75,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

In other weekend crime reports:

• Jacquez D’ron Peele, 18, of Salisbury was charged by the Salisbury Police Department with felony second degree force sex offense. Peele engaged in a sex offense with a victim by force and against the victim’s will, according to the warrant for his arrest. The alleged crime occurred in November. Peele was issued a $25,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Jeremy Rebel Logan, 37, of Rockwell was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with felony failing to report new address as a sex offender. Logan was living at on Delinda Drive in Rockwell, but falsely gave his address as being on Providence Church Road in Salisbury, according to the warrant for his arrest. Logan is a registered sex offender as a result of two 2006 convictions of indecent liberties with a minor.

• Jason Jarard Scriven, 21, of Columbia, South Carolina, was charged by the N.C. State Highway Patrol with fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. Scriven was allegedly speeding in excess of 15 miles per hour over the legal limit and driving recklessly while attempting to elude an officer on I-85 near mile marker 75. The officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

• Ashley Rattz, 27, of Gold Hill was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with aiding and abetting larceny, felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Rattz was charged with aiding and abetting for allegedly helping another person steal a 2001 Honda Accord.

• James Tyler Locklear, 29, of Linwood was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Friday with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. Locklear allegedly stole a 2003 white Saturn Sedan valued at $3,000.

• John Orlando Levons, 45, of Winston Salem was charged with felony fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Levons attempted to elude a master deputy on the interstate by reaching speeds over 120 miles per hour after the deputy activated his emergency equipment, according to the warrant for his arrest. Levons was issued a $10,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Alexis Brooke Cagle, 19, of Rockwell was charged Saturday with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Cagle gave officers a false name and date of birth when officers were conducting a traffic stop and drug investigation, according to a magistrate’s order for her arrest. Cagle was also charged with two counts of probation violation out of county.