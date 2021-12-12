Murtaugh 50th Anniversary

James ‘Jim’ Francis Murtaugh of Salisbury and Patricia ‘Pat’ E. Massey Murtaugh celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The couple was united in marriage with a small ceremony on December 11, 1971 in Brockport, New York.

Jim retired from the Salisbury VA Medical Center and Salisbury National Guard after 30 years of service. Pat retired from the Rowan County School system after 30 years. Her last position was the Media Specialist at West Rowan High School.

The couple have two children, Corbin ‘Cory’ Massey Murtaugh, and wife Dana D. Murtaugh of Virginia Beach, Va., and Colleen P. Murtaugh McDonald, and husband F. Crisp McDonald, Jr., of Charleston, S.C. They also have four grandchildren.

The couple plans to enjoy the warm weather and sunny skies of Key West, Fla. to celebrate their love of life and adventuring together.