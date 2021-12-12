Man shot, hospitalized in Salisbury
Published 8:50 am Sunday, December 12, 2021
SALISBURY — Police are investigating a shooting in the 700 Block of Wilson Road that occurred at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
The victim was transported to Rowan Medical Center and is receiving medical care. Initial scanner traffic indicated the person was shot in the chest.
Further details weren’t immediately released.
Anyone with information about the shooting incident, contact Lt. Crews of the Salisbury Police Department at 704-216-7545.