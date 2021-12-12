Letters: Carrier will be missed

We are all mourning the unexpected death of our wonderful Salisbury Post route deliveryman Kevin Coughenour. As reliable as the sun rising in the morning, we knew that he was Mr. Dependable with such grace and good humor.

As his customers will know, this is the week that we would receive our Christmas card from Kevin, and I expect that many of you just as I did would send one in return with a Christmas gratuity.

I am quite sure that his family could use that show of appreciation at this time, and I hope you will join me in remembering him at his address: PO Box 183, Gold Hill, NC 28071. May his memory be a blessing to those who knew him..

— DC Sink

Rockwell