College basketball: Wake, Carolina pick up easy victories

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 12, 2021

By Post Sports

Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM   — Alondes Williams finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to post the second triple-double in Wake Forest history and the Demon Deacons cruised to a 79-53 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.

Williams joins Tim Duncan, who did it in a win over Maryland in 1996, as the only Demon Deacons to accomplish the feat. Williams made 5 of 11 shots from the floor — with one 3-pointer — and all five of his free throws.

Carter Whitt came off the bench to score 16 — sinking 4 of 7 from 3-point range — for Wake Forest (7-1). The Deacons are off to their best start since the 2008-09 season when they opened with 16 straight victories. Dallas Walton pitched in with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. The Deacons shot less than their ACC-leading 50% from the floor against the Spartans (2-7), sinking 28 of 62 shots (45.2%).

Jordan Gainey and Nick Alves scored 10 points apiece to pace SC Upstate.

The two schools were playing for only the second time. Wake Forest won 72-48 in 2007.

 

Garcia, Love lead North Carolina in victory over Elon

CHAPEL HILL (AP) — Dawson Garcia and Caleb Love each scored 22 points and North Carolina pulled away and posted an 80-63 win over Elon on Saturday.

The Tar Heels went to the free throw line 35 times, knocking down 27 (77%) to overcome a 23-for-53 (39%) shooting night from the field.

Elon got off to a strong start and Darius Burford’s dunk with 7:24 left in the first half pulled the Phoenix even at 24. North Carolina responded with a quick 7-0 run and closed the half with a 37-29 advantage.

Garcia hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line and grabbed seven rebounds for the Tar Heels (7-2). Love knocked down 4 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc and collected three steals.

Hunter McIntosh  had 16 points for Elon (2-8).

