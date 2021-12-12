Biz Roundup: Texas Roadhouse opens to the public after hosting events to benefit community members

SALISBURY — After hosting several pre-opening events to benefit the local community, Texas Roadhouse opened to the public Tuesday at the Rowan Summit Shopping Center.

The location, which is just under 8,000 square feet and can seat about 300 guests, is the first Texas Roadhouse in Rowan County. The franchise was brought to Salisbury by Managing Partner David Simon. Texas Roadhouse joins Dick’s Sporting Goods, Hobby Lobby, Five Below, Kirkland’s and several other businesses that already inhabit Rowan Summit Shopping Center.

While training new cooks and kitchen staff members pre-opening, Texas Roadhouse invited local police, firefighters, educators and residents from local shelters to be among the first to dine at the eating establishment for free. Additionally, the restaurant also hosted invitation-only pre-opening events to raise money for Rowan Helping Ministries, the nonprofit dedicated to helping the homeless and those in crisis by providing shelter, food and the tools needed for someone to get back on their feet.

“Rowan Helping Ministries is an incredible resource that work to move people out of crisis, poverty, hunger and homelessness,” Simon said in a news release. “We’re proud to partner with this amazing charity and other local organizations that support local families.”

Texas Roadhouse has hired 230 employees, but is still hiring. Those interested in employment can apply online at apply.texasroadhouse.com.

The restaurant, located at 275 Tingle Drive, will be open for dinner only Monday through Thursday 4-10 p.m., Friday, 4-11 p.m., and for lunch and dinner Saturday noon-11 p.m. and Sunday 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Rowan County Chamber of Commerce announces plans for annual gala

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce will host its 96th annual gala on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at West End Plaza.

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center is the gala’s title sponsor and the theme of the event will be “Our Future Shines Bright.” Cindy Hart is chair for the event and said in a news release that she is looking forward to showcasing the “best of Rowan County” at the gala.

The gavel will pass from 2021 Rowan County Chamber Chair Bob Honeycutt with F&M Bank to 2022 Chair Brad Walser with Walser Technology Group. Awards will be presented for: Paul E. Fisher Chamber Volunteer of the Year; Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year; and the Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award.

There will be a reception and dinner catered by The Smoke Pit. Dress is business professional or semi-formal. Corporate sponsorship tables are $1,000 with eight premium seats. Individual tickets are available for Chamber members $50 per person or $85 per couple (two tickets) and will not be assigned seating (first come; first served). Non-members are welcome to attend; however, the price is $80 per person.

The reservation deadline for the gala is Jan. 4. For more information, contact the Chamber at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or visit www.rowanchamber.com.

Kannapolis Fire Department to host meeting for teens interested in learning more about firefighting

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Fire Department will host an informational and open enrollment meeting for Explorer Post 001 from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday at Fire Station One, 300 Firehouse Drive.

The Explorer program is open to all young adults, ages 14 to 18. Explorers will learn more about the expectations of fire service, what it is like to be a firefighter, various training topics and how to become a certified firefighter. Explorer meetings are held from 7 to 9 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.

Parents or guardians must be present during this meeting to sign paperwork. There is a $70 fee for insurance coverage that may be paid by cash or check.

For more information, please call the Kannapolis Fire Department at 704-920-4260.

Attorney general issues guidance to help shoppers avoid holiday scams

As Christmas approaches and holiday shopping continues, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has released guidance to help people avoid scams:

This December, you may be thinking about your holiday plans or finding the perfect gift for a loved one As we embrace the joys of this season, make sure you don’t get Scrooged. Take precautions to protect yourself and your money from holiday scams. The “most wonderful time of the year” is also a busy time for scammers, who increase their efforts to steal your money or personal information.

An easy way for scammers to take advantage of you is through online shopping scams. Watch out for fake websites or apps that closely resemble a business or brand you are familiar with. Double-check the URL by looking for a lock icon and by making sure it starts with “https:”. Verify that you are on a trusted and secure Wi-Fi network. While it may be easy to click the “Buy” button from your phone or laptop, inputting your credit card information over public Wi-Fi could increase your chances of falling victim to Scammers.

Remember that products sold over social media platforms may not always be legitimate. Read over reviews and do your research on the sellers before you decide to purchase anything. Be sure to always pay by credit card and keep receipts in case there’s an issue and you need to be refunded.

Scammers can also con you during the holidays through mail and packages. If you are expecting a package, shippers and delivery service providers will provide you with package status updates. Scammers might send phishing emails pretending to be those companies. Remember that UPS, FedEx, and other shippers will not ask you for personal information via email. If you get a suspicious text or email, you can always check the status of a package directly on the delivery company’s website.

Packages that are stacked up outside your door can make you a target for porch poachers. Track your packages so you know when they’ll arrive and can ensure they are delivered safely. If you plan to be out of town but expect deliveries, consider having your mail held at the post office until you get back or ask a neighbor to collect them for you.

For more information on common holiday scams and how to avoid them, visit ncdoj.gov. And if you think you or someone you know has been the victim of a scam, file a complaint with my office’s Consumer Protection Division at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/ or by phone at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM. The holiday season is a special time of year. I pray yours is safe and happy.