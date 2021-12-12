Beth, Bob Foreman donate to Christmas Happiness Fund in memory of daughter

SALISBURY — Beth and Bob Foreman have donated to the Christmas Happiness Fund for years in memory of their grandson Jason Foreman, who died during birth more than a decade ago.

“We didn’t have an extensive amount of time with him, but it’s important for us as a family to keep his memory alive,” Beth said.

This Christmas, they also donated in memory of their daughter, Jenny Hudson, who died in October at the age of 50 due to COVID-19.

“The Christmas Happiness fund was something she believed in,” Beth said.

A nearly 70-year-long tradition, the Christmas Happiness Fund assists families with Christmas presents for their children. The Salisbury Post collects money from the community and funnels it to the local chapter of the Salvation Army to distribute.

“(Hudson) in fact donated to the Christmas Happiness fund even though she had little in the way of assets of her own,” Beth said. “She felt it was important that families less fortunate than her have a chance to have a celebration, just like everyone else.”

Donating to the Christmas Happiness Fund was just one of many ways that Hudson helped those in the Salisbury community, which was her adopted home of about 20 years.

“She was a very giving and outgoing person,” Beth said. “She was easy to get to know. She had a smile for everybody. She cared deeply about those who were less fortunate than she.”

Hudson worked for a time at Rowan Helping Ministries, working hands on with individuals who were staying in the shelter.

“Most of her life was spent working for agencies providing services to the homeless,” Beth said.

Hudson was also a cancer survivor, but was in remission at the time of her death. Beth said others have donated to the Christmas Happiness Fund in Hudson’s honor, which would have made her happy.

“I encourage people to give and to support all community members in whatever way they can,” Beth said.

Contributions can be brought to the Salisbury Post, located at 131 West Innes St., weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or mailed to Christmas Happiness, c/o Salisbury Post, P.O. Box 4639, Salisbury, NC 28145. Checks can be made payable to Christmas Happiness Fund and donations can also be placed in the Salisbury Post front door mail slot.

The latest donations are as follows:

• Donation from the Christian Reid Book Club, $150

• In honor of Bo Geter and Ernest Hargrove, by the Eureka Lodge No. 45, $100

• In memory of our parents, by Larry and Sandra McKenzie, $400

• In honor of our grandchildren, Hunter, Harrison, Rachel, Regan and Laney, by Mamaw and Papaw Bell, $25

• In honor of our great-grandson, Dayton, by Mamaw and Papaw Bell, $25

• In memory of our parents W.L. and Pauline Morgan and M.H. and Mildred Bell, by Gary and Ann Bell, $25

• In memory of Nancy Penley, by the Brow Bag Readers Bookclub, $260

• In memory of our parents, Ray and Cora Weddington and Claude and Martha Trexler, and brother Steve Weddington, by Don and Gayle Weddington, $200

• In memory of my husband John E. Bame, by Sarah Bame, $25

• Donation from C. Eugene and Carole Hayden, $100

• In honor of parents William Washam and Lester Bowles, by Edward Bowles, $25

• In memory of Jenny Hudson and Jason Foreman, by Bob and Beth Foreman, $50

• Donation from Circle No. 7, First United Church of Christ, $100

• In memory of Charlie Little, by Phyllis, $100

• Anonymous donation, $101.04

• In memory of our parents VA and Francis McKinney and James and Betty Wooten, from Kyle and Sarah Wooten, $100

• In honor and memory of the 4D’s, by an Anonymous Donor, $100

• In memory of Adam C. Myers and In honor of Kaley N. Myers, by Steve and Tania Myers, $100

• In honor of The City Park Pickleball Group, by The Commish, $100

• In memory of Dermot and Katharyn Weaver, Ned and Ilene Norris and Mark Norris, by Eric, Kathy, Erin, Kristen, Jonathan, Zack and Tyson Norris, $100

• Anonymous donation in memory of Joel and in honor of Jennifer and Steve, $100

• In memory of our parents, by Frank and Anne Saunders, $100

• In loving memory of Moishe and Fireball – Best Little Kits Ever – JB, $20

• Donation from Andrew Jackson Lodge 576, $100

• In memory of Todd Kimball and other loved ones, by Lee and Libby Holman, $50

• In memory of Bernard W. Bost, Sr. and Nellie T. Bost by Jimmy and Kelly Bost, $50

Daily Total: $2,606.04

Running Total: $13,855.04

Two anonymous contributions of $1,000 were also made last week directly to the Salvation Army on behalf of the Christmas Happiness Fund.