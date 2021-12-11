Lynna Clark: Blinkage is coming soon

The sturdy yellow wagon appeared in my neighbor’s yard. It makes me happy, for I know what’s coming.

Currently, beautiful leaves are raining down on stiff autumn winds. Acorns pelt the metal awning so hard it sounds like gunshots. That’s not quite as lovely as the wildly spinning copper colored “tulip” in the flower garden.

Too bad that can’t be used to harvest power. Maybe then I’d get a more positive report card from the power company. Not that I’m bitter… but I don’t like being told every month that we are inefficient.

Look people. Our house is 87 years old. When you get to that age you’re going to have a few leaks too. How about you guys stop sending grumpy notes each month and see how much paper and postage you can save.

Like I said … I am not bitter.

Anyway, back to the yellow wagon. I know from years of happy observation that when it appears, abounding blinkage is soon to follow. Probably sometime soon a village of snowmen, a reindeer powered sleigh, Santa and huge snowflakes will surround a manger scene celebrating the birth of our Savior. The lights will come on about 5:30 p.m. each evening to enhance the beautiful venue. One year we even had a little dusting of snow to complete the look.

Oh how I love it!

Another peek through the fall foliage between our house and theirs reveals the wagon is full now and about to be moved to the front of the house.

Apparently ’tis the season to be jolly.

OK … so forget what I said about the power company.

For without them, there would be no abounding blinkage.

Lynna Clark lives in Salisbury. Read more at LynnasWonderfulLife.wordpress.com