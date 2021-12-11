High school football: Dudley wins 3A

Staff report

The Greensboro powerhouse set the state record for points scored by a single team in the neutral-site state championship game era.

The 109 points broke a combined scoring record for the teams in a title game. The previous record was 98.

The state championship is Dudley’s sixth and first since 2016.

Dudley went 15-1. The loss was to (Durham) Hillside on Sept. 3.

The rest of the NCHSAA state championship games are today.