High school football: Dudley wins 3A

Published 1:56 am Saturday, December 11, 2021

By Post Sports

Staff report

CHAPEL HILL — Dudley broke records in Friday’s 69-40 win against (Greenville) J.H. Rose in the 3A football state championship game played at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

The Greensboro powerhouse set the state record for points scored by a single team in the neutral-site state championship game era.

The 109 points broke a combined scoring record for the teams in a title game. The previous record was 98.

The state championship is Dudley’s sixth and first since 2016.

Dudley went 15-1. The loss was to (Durham) Hillside on Sept. 3.

The rest of the NCHSAA state championship games are today.

 

