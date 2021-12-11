High school basketball: West boys win

Staff report

LANDIS — West Rowan’s boys basketball team won 71-12 against a short-handed South Rowan squad on Friday.

South (0-7, 0-2) dressed six players. The Raiders scored eight in the first quarter, four in the second quarter and did not score in the second half of the South Piedmont Conference contest.

Aaron Jones scored five, Grayson McGuire had four, and Gabe Pozyck had three. Also in action for the Raiders were Richard Gould, Max Bradshaw and Jaydon Moore.

West led 34-8 after a quarter and by 55-12 at the half.

William Givens made three 3-pointers and scored all of his 15 points in the first quarter. Levon Jacobs had 12. Spenser Harrison had 11.

Twelve Falcons scored.

It was a school-record low for South as far as points scored.

It was not a record for West in terms of points allowed. West beat North Iredell 21-8 in a slowdown game in the 1973 North Piedmont Conference Tournament.

The bottom line was a league victory for West (3-2, 2-0), which hopes to keep pace with Central Cabarrus, Northwest Cabarrus and Concord in the SPC.

West 34 21 7 9 — 71

South 8 4 0 0 — 12

WEST SCORING — Givens 15, Jacobs 12, Harrison 11, Holmes 6, Greene 6, Connolly 4, Gabriel 4, Loeblein 4, Robinson 3, Norman 2, Williams-Simpson 2, Cowan 2.

SOUTH SCORING — Jones 5, McGuire 4, Pozyck 3.