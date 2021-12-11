Doug Creamer column: Peace for this Christmas

By Doug Creamer

I love to walk through my neighborhood. Almost every house has some kind of decorations out for Christmas. Some have more than others. Each home is welcoming the holiday season in its own unique way. Some people have their Christmas tree near the front window so I can see it when I walk by. Cheer is in the air even though the weather seems to be a little confused about the season.

I went outside late the other evening. It was nice out and I stood looking at the beautiful Christmas lights. We have four Nativity scenes on my little street. The real message of Christmas is certainly declared as you take a drive down here.

I stood out there quite a while, enjoying the quiet and serenity. I realized I was hearing crickets chirping, a sound one does not associate with Christmas. There was a slight breeze and I heard the rustling of the last leaves hanging on the trees. I looked up and saw that the stars were brightly shining. I was enveloped in a deep sense of peace.

It was a dark and quiet night when the shepherds were surprised by the sight and sound of angels as they declared, “Glory to God in the Highest! Peace on earth, good will toward men.” Their quiet little world had been shattered by the light of the world. The announcement of the birth of the Messiah was anything but quiet. The angels shared their message of joy, hope, and peace.

Have you noticed that there seems to be a lack of peace in our world today? Turn on the evening news and listen to all the bad things happening in our world today. Turn on one of the 24-hour news channels and prepare to be depressed. They spend hour after hour telling us how bad our world is and showing us images of everything falling apart. Where is the peace on earth?

If you haven’t spent some time in the last couple of years thinking and being worried about COVID, then you are a unicorn of an individual. People have divided themselves into camps over the solution to COVID. There are the maskers and anti-maskers. There are those who believe in vaccines and those who are anti-vaccine. Extremists in each camp mock the members of the other camps. Where is the peace on earth?

Last year, we were unable to visit with family and friends because we were on lockdown. This year, the news is warning us of possible shortages. Please, don’t let it be the toilet paper again! The world wonders whether Iran will develop a nuclear weapon and what will Israel do in response. China looks to expand its empire into Taiwan. Where is this illusive peace on earth the angels declared?

I can walk on the beach or through a snowstorm and find a snippet of peace. But it doesn’t take long for the world to creep in and to steal that peace. How do we find the peace that the angels declared to the shepherds? That kind of peace is only found in and through Jesus.

Why did Jesus have to come to earth? Sin had created a barrier between us and God, thus making it impossible to enter his presence. Jesus came to earth, born in a manger, knowing and understanding his destiny was the cross. It took the blood of Jesus to wash away all our sins and to re-establish our relationship with God.

The price that Jesus paid gave us gifts that are far greater than anything you will ever discover under your Christmas tree. He revealed God’s deep love for mankind. He gave us forgiveness. There is nothing you have ever done that cannot be forgiven. There is God’s mercy, which means we are not getting what we deserve for the way we live. There is his grace, which means he gives us the power to live a better life. The most precious gift is the peace that surpasses understanding for our hearts and minds.

I want to encourage you to accept the wonderful gifts God has for you this Christmas. His gifts come wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. The important part is that you have to accept the gift God gives you. It’s free and will dramatically change your life. The world will never be a peaceful place, but you can have peace in your heart and mind if you accept Jesus as your savior. The angels were right, there really is peace; it’s the peace of Christ.

Doug Creamer’s books are at Amazon. Contact him at PO Box 777, Faith, NC 28041 or doug@dougcreamer.com.