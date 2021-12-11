December events at Rowan Public Library

SALISBURY — Join the Rowan Public Library staff for free in-person family activities and events, just for the season.

“The Twelve Gifts of Reading” has returned. Visit any RPL location to check out 12, pre-wrapped children’s books and have a surprise for each day before the holidays through Dec. 23. For more information, contact Stephanie at 704- 216-7729, or come by the library to reserve a bundle of children’s books.

This year’s celebrated book, “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg, is the motivation for several fun educational family activities. Pick up a Polar Express Candy Train Engine Take Away Kit, available while supplies last, and build a candy train together. Enjoy a hot chocolate scavenger hunt while at the library.

At the “Polar Pajama Party,” you can enjoy a storytime featuring the classic Polar Express tale, play games, sing songs, make crafts and enjoy seasonal treats.

Perhaps you will still hear the bells as when you were a little believer. For more information, call 980-432-8670 to connect with your preferred RPL location.

— Wendy Campbell, Rowan Public Library Youth Services Supervisor