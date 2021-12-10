Hot water assault injures inmate at state prison

SALISBURY — An unnamed inmate at Piedmont Correctional Institute on Tuesday required medical treatment at a hospital after an assault at the facility.

N.C. Department of Public Safety spokesman John Bull said an inmate at the state prison assaulted another on Tuesday by throwing water heated in a microwave. The injured inmate was treated at an outside facility and returned to the prison several hours later.

Bull said law enforcement officers would be made aware of the assault and could provide additional information. Bull said he couldn’t provide names or identifying information about the offenders.

Neither the Salisbury Police Department nor the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office had a record Friday of the assault being reported.