High school basketball: Hornet girls win easily

Published 5:31 am Friday, December 10, 2021

By Post Sports

Salisbury coach Lakai Brice. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s girls basketball added another easy victory to the ledger on Wednesday.

The Hornets pummeled the Corvian Community School Cardinals 81-19.

It could matter as far as being the No. 1 seed for the Christmas tournament. That’s determined by pre-Christmas records. Salisbury, North Rowan and Carson have one loss each.

Corvian (0-11), which traveled from Charlotte to take on the Hornets, has played a lot and has lost to a wide variety of teams ranging from Mallard Creek to United Faith Christian.

The loss to Mallard Creek was 54-13. There was a 59-32 loss to West Charlotte and a 66-25 loss to Butler.

The loss to the Hornets was the most lopsided so far. Salisbury led 46-11 at halftime.

Kyla Bryant led the Hornets (5-1) with 18 points.

Rachel McCullough scored 14 to bump her career total to 883.

Kiki Walker and MaKayla Noble had season highs with 10 points.

Jaleiah Gibson, Icesis Nwafor and Jamecia Huntley scored eight apiece.

Salisbury is scheduled to play Central Carolina Conference opponent Thomasville at home on Friday.

Corvian      6     5    6    2   — 19

Salisbury   25   21  19   16  — 81

SALISBURY SCORING — Bryant 18, McCullough 14, Noble 10, Walker 10, Gibson 8, Huntley 8, Nwafor 8, Morgan 2, Arnold 2.

 

 

 

 

