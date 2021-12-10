High school basketball: East girls lose to Trojans

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s girls basketball team played very well for three quarters in a 57-41 loss to unbeaten Northwest Cabarrus.

The Mustangs were down 22-18 at halftime and 35-32 after three quarters in the South Piedmont Conference contest.

Northwest Cabarrus (6-0, 2-0) is ranked 20th overall in the state and fourth in 3A by MaxPreps. East (3-3, 1-1) slowed down the Trojans quite a bit on Friday, but they still are averaging 67 points per game.

East had won three straight, although not against teams comparable to NWC.

It was the first home loss for East.

The Mustangs got 10 points each from Hannah Waddell and Clara Beaver. Mac Misenheimer scored eight. Lindsey Cook and Kady Collins had five each.

After exams, East will play Lake Norman Charter at home next Friday.

NW Cabarrus 11 11 13 22 — 57

East Rowan 8 10 14 9 — 41

EAST SCORING — Waddell 10, Beaver 10, Misenheimer 8, Collins 5, Cook 5, Kluttz 2, Whicker 1.