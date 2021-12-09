Blotter: Dec. 9

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Wednesday reported a larceny of a motor vehicle in the 800 block of South Fulton Street.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a larceny of a motor vehicle from the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A man overdosed Wednesday in the 100 block of Marriott Circle.

• Donovan Allen Romanek, 29, was charged Wednesday with assault on a female in the 800 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Juan Marcelino Gomez, 32, was charged Wednesday with felony assault by strangulation and assault on a female in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• Jermaine Lafayette Robinson, 21, was charged Wednesday with felony larceny of a firearm and felony possession of a stolen firearm in the 400 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. He was also charged with failing to appear in court.

• Kenneth Wayne Gabriel, 40, was charged Wednesday with felony conspiracy in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Charles Vernon Parrish, 39, was charged Wednesday with felony obtaining property by false pretenses.

• Tavion Lemont Shipp, 19, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of East Council Street