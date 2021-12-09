Area Sports: Catawba and East Rowan sweep

From staff reports

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Catawba’s women’s basketball team used a big third quarter to rally past Limestone and post a 74-62 South Atlantic Conference victory on Wednesday night at the Timken Center.

Sara McIntosh led Catawba, scoring a career-high 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting. She was 7-for-7 at the line and grabbed five rebounds. Lyrik Thorne added 14 points and four steals, while Janiya Downs had 12 points and eight rebounds. Shemya Stanback pulled down 12 rebounds to go with nine points and five steals.

Catawba trailed 34-26 at the half, but shot 64 percent in the third quarter.

Limestone got 17 points from Reagan Kargo, who canned 4-of-5 from long range. Kalisha Hill produced a double-double of 16 points and 10 boards with Quin Byrd picking up 14 points and handing out six assists.

Catawba is at home on Saturday, hosting Lenoir-Rhyne at 2 p.m.

Catawba 15 11 27 21 — 74

Limestone 17 17 11 17 — 62

CATAWBA SCORING — McIntosh 27, Thorne 14, Downs 12, Stanback 9, DeShazo 7, Davie 3, Wampler 2.

North’s schedule

North Rowan’s home games with West Rowan (Wednesday) and South Davidson (Friday) have been postponed, and the Cavaliers are working on new dates for those games.

North is now set to open Central Carolina Conference play next week at Thomasville.

Catawba men win

GAFFNEY, S.C. — It took two overtimes, but Catawba outlasted Limestone to take a 101-97 win in South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball action on Wednesday night at the Timken Center.

Caleb Robinson scored a career-best 42 points for the Indians, hitting on 16-of-19 shots and 9-of-13 free throws. He posted 10 rebounds and tallied 28 of his points after the first half. The 42 points are the ninth most in a game for an Indian. He joins just three others to reach 40 points in a game.

The last was Keon Moore in 2011. Ali Travis had 49 in a double-overtime game in 1993 and the other seven 40-plus games came from Dwight Durante in the late 1960s.

The Saints scored the final baskets of both regulation and the first overtime before Catawba would prevail after 50 minutes of action. Limestone erased a 91-87 deficit and took the lead at 92-91 on a three-pointer by Ayden Hickman with two minutes left. Catawba responded with the next nine points.

Trevion Lamar followed with 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Indians. Myles Washington finished with 12 points, with nine coming in the overtime periods.

Limestone was led by Ayo Dada’s 35 points, hitting on 13-of-26 shots. Isayah Owens canned 24 points and Hickman added a dozen. The Saints hit on 15 three-pointers in the loss, making 41% from long range.

Catawba shot 60 percent for the game to 45 percent for Limestone.

Catawba is in action at home on Saturday, hosting Lenoir-Rhyne at 4 p.m. following the women’s contest.

Catawba 48 32 7 14 — 101

Limestone 37 43 7 10 — 97

CATAWBA SCORING — C. Robinson 42, Lamar 24, Washington 12, K. Robinson 8, Kowalski 7, Gerald 6, Bowen 2.

East boys win

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s boys basketball team won 58-53 in Wednesday’s non-conference game with CATA.

Dylan Valley scored a career-high 26, including two clinching free throws.

Teyatcha Harris had 16 points and 20 rebounds for the Mustangs.

East (2-4) hosts Northwest Cabarrus on Friday in South Piedmont Conference action.

“We kept our heads in the game, stayed focus and overcame a lot of adversity to win this one,” East coach Andrew Porter said.

East played without Kilighia Ellis (groin) and Cayden Usher (ankle).

EAST SCORING — Valley 26, Harris 16, Clement 5, Wemboula 4, Sprinkle 3, Everhart 2.

East girls win

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s girls romped 60-20 against CATA on Wednesday in non-conference play.

Hannah Waddell scored 20 for the Mustangs. Clara Beaver scored 12, while Madie Honeycutt had 11. Peyton Whicker added eight.

EAST SCORING —Waddell 20, Beaver 12, Honeycutt 11, Whicker 8, Misenheimer 3, Cox 3, Kluttz 2, Cook 1.

HS baseball

West Rowan’s standout left-hander Casey Gouge has de-committed from Navy and will be part of Catawba’s recruiting class.

Vikings win

Mariah Barrie had 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Central Cabarrus’ girls basketball team to a 55-25 win against A.L. Brown.

Tuesday’s girls games

KANNAPOLIS —Bethany Rymer scored a career-high 23 points and led South Rowan in an 86-56 South Piedmont Conference loss to Northwest Cabarrus.

Mackenzie Chabala scored 13 for the Raiders.

Chaunesse Barringer scored 21 for the unbeaten Trojans.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Hannah Isley’s career-high 26 points led Carson to a 55-45 SPC win against West Rowan.

Mary Spry had 22 points and 12 rebounds, her third straight game with 20-plus points.

Only four Cougars scored, but they were able to hold off a third-quarter surge by the Falcons.

De’Mya Phifer scored 20 for West to match her career best. Lauren Arnold scored 12.

•••

East Rowan’s girls cruised to a 63-19 win against Concord. Eleven girls scored for the Mustangs, led by Clara Beaver’s 11 and Peyton Whicker’s 10.

Boys games, Tuesday

GRANITE QUARRY — Dylan Valley score 25 points, but East Rowan was blown out 86-45 by Concord on Tuesday in the South Piedmont Conference.

Teyatcha Harris scored 10 for the Mustangs.

Brayden Blue scored 26 for Concord. Johnakin Franklin had 22.

•••

KANNAPOLIS — South Rowan’s boys struggled in a 57-19 SPC loss to Northwest Cabarrus on Tuesday.

Marcus Holloman led the Raiders with eight points.

•••

CHINA GROVE — West Rowan built a big lead and held off Carson 62-54 in the SPC on Tuesday.

Matthew Connolly scored 11 for the Falcons, while William Givens had 10.

Levon Jacobs and Bryson Cowan scored nine each.

Carson got 14 from Jay Howard. Cam Burleyson and Mikey Beasley scored 12 each, while Emory Taylor added 11.

Hoop Shoot

The Salisbury Elks Lodge No. 699 and Salisbury Parks and Recreation will host the annual Hoop Shoot Free Throw contest on Sunday, January 9 at Hall Gym, 1400-B West Bank St. in Salisbury.

The event is free and open to boys and girls, ages 8-13 years old (as of April 1, 2022).

Participants should arrive at 1:30 for the 2 p.m. contest. Top finishers in each of the six divisions advance to district competition on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Winston Salem.

Trophies will be awarded for first and second place winners.

For contest information and registration forms, contact Liz Tennent, Event Coordinator at ectennent@gmail.com.

GARS

Sixty-four GARS members played a handicapped Captain’s Choice at Corbin Hills.

First place with a minus-22 was the team of Bobby Clark, Ralph Luther, Scott Luther and Winsten Mahaffey.

Second place with a minus-21 was the team of Bob Turner, Carl Moore, Gary Schenk and Mel Smith.

Third place with a minus 20 was the team of Bernard Caldwell, Franklin Ford, Red McClain and Tommy Ellis.

Closest to the pin on No. 2 was Phil Cauble. McClain had longest putt on No. 9.

Eight eagles were made.

Team Caldwell, Ellis, Ford and McClain eagled the par-5 No. 6 and No. 18 holes.

Team Moore, Schenk, Smith and Turner; Team Jim Brown, Clyde Crawford. Nelson Earnhardt and Gary Hahn, and Team Clark, Luther, Luther and Mahaffey eagled the 18th hole.

Team John Goodman, Allen Hammill, John Mitchell, Kenny Safrit: team Wayne Bost, Dickie Peeler, Phil Rollins and Jerry Teter and Team John Cress, Larry Petrea , Linn Safley eagled the 6th hole.