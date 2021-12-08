No snow, but plenty of family-friendly activities planned for Christmas in the Grove

CHINA GROVE — Although there won’t be snow, China Grove will still host its Christmas in the Grove celebration on Saturday from 5-9 p.m. throughout downtown.

Christmas in the Grove is an annual holiday tradition for the town. The event was not held last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the town provided virtual activities in its place.

When weather permits, the town hires a local company to transform a small hill on Swink Street into a winter wonderland where kids can sled on actual snow. The company creates the icy-effect by putting large blocks of ice through a chipper and then blowing it over the hill. The town started hosting sledding in 2015, but hasn’t been able to replicate snow since 2017 due to weather.

While a rainy forecast has led the event’s organization to call off the snow again this year, the town still has a lengthy list of family-friendly activities planned.

There will be miniature golf and games, a balloonist and free cotton candy inside the China Grove Fire Department. Carolers will fill the streets with song. Ornament making will be hosted at the Roller Mill. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Hanna Park for pictures along with the Grinch and snowmen characters. Face painting will be available.

The town will put fire pits in Hanna Park and distribute marshmallows and sticks for roasting. There will be free chocolate as well and hotdogs and drinks for sale. Downtown shops will have extended hours on Saturday for those interested in doing a little Christmas shopping during the event.

China Grove will attempt to host sledding on Swink Street in January or February, weather permitting.

More information about Christmas in the Grove can be found online at chinagrovenc.gov or on the town’s Facebook page.