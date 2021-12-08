Man identified in West Horah Street shooting

Published 9:24 am Wednesday, December 8, 2021

By Staff Report

The house where a 31-year-old man was shot Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Horah Street.

SALISBURY — Police on Wednesday identified a man shot multiple times on West Horah Street.

Jeremy Emmanuel Durham, 31, was shot Tuesday at a house in the 1300 block of West Horah Street and transported to the hospital. Police declined to release other information, except that the shooting was not random.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday when the man was not conscious and breathing after being shot.

If anyone has additional information, to include home security camera video, contact, Lt. Crews at 704-216-7545 or email investigations@salisburync.gov.

More News

Woman jailed for crimes in three counties, assaulting Rowan deputies

High school basketball: NWC girls pull away from South

Other voices: Observations from the Pilot Mountain fire

Mitch Kokai: Taxpayers, fans of good government have new reason to give thanks

Print Article

  • Polls

    Which of the following elections on the 2022 primary ballot are you most interested in?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...