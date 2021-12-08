Letter: Will Tillis stop chasing windmills, help country?

On Dec. 4, I received an email from Sen. Thom Tillis telling how he and other senators had introduced legislation to prevent the Biden administration from giving payments of $450,000 per person to illegal immigrants. His letter directed me to a supposed news source for more information on his bill.

How wrong, or dishonest, in so many ways can one man be?

It is not the Biden administration, but the Department of Justice, considering some amount of payments in order to settle lawsuits brought by families separated during the previous administration. The senator must not understand that the DOJ is independent of the White House. Most disturbing is the senator’s fear mongering. He writes: “These $450,000 settlements are an insult to all hardworking American taxpayers who will subsequently be funding these large settlements with their hard-earned tax dollars. I will never stop working for all North Carolinians to ensure no federal funds could be spent to enrich illegal immigrants at the expense of hardworking Americans.”

Note the buzz words he uses — hardworking, tax dollars and taxpayers. He is either ignorant, dishonest or just another politician using fear to stir up the cultural wars instead of helping solve our more serious problems.

For instance, his letter arrived the Saturday following the Oxford High School (Michigan) shooting, but the senator saw no reason to write that he would introduce legislation to help protect our children in their schools.

I hope he and other senators like him stop chasing windmills and work to help our country.

—Roger Barbee

Mooresville