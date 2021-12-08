Letter: COVID-19 questions answered in new book

How did computer geek Bill Gates become the world health czar, who decided every person on the planet must be “vaccinated” and be given a unique identification number?

Did Dr. Anthony Fauci write an article printed in the Washington Post during 2011 which advocated for “gain-of-function” research in viruses? Did Fauci say it was a risk worth taking?

Did Dr. Ralph Baric at UNC—Chapel Hill perform “gain-of-function” research on coronaviruses?

Why did N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper tell pharmacists not to fill prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine, even though it was prescribed by medical doctors in our state? Did this order lead to any deaths?

If there was no “vaccine” for the 1918 Spanish Influenza virus, how did that pandemic end?

Did a recent Israeli study conclude natural immunity produced by recovery from a COVID-19 infection is 13 times better than that produced by the shots now being promoted in the U.S.?

Are less than 1% of the “vaccine” injuries being recorded by the VAERS system? Are many of those with injuries being ignored?

If Dr. Anthony Fauci is the official source of “science” which is not to be questioned, why did he change his story about the need to wear masks?

How much of the Bill of Rights found in the U.S. Constitution has been ignored during the last two years?

The answers to many of these questions are found in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new book “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Heath.”

— Joe Teeter

Gold Hill