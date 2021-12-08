College basketball roundup: Indiana lets 22-point lead evaporate in loss to Badgers

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Johnny Davis scored 23 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:18 left to help No. 22 Wisconsin erase a 22-point deficit and beat Indiana 64-59 on Wednesday to extend its home domination in the series.

Wisconsin (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) has won 19 straight home games over Indiana, which hasn’t beaten the Badgers in Madison since a 69-59 decision on Jan. 25, 1998. The Hoosiers nearly ended the streak last year, but fell 80-73 at Wisconsin in double overtime.

This Indiana (7-2, 1-1) loss proved even more painful.

Wisconsin trailed 42-20 late in the first half and was down 42-25 at the intermission, but scored the game’s final 11 points. The Badgers outscored Indiana 16-2 over the last 5 minutes, 50 seconds. Indiana missed 14 of its last 15 shots.

Western Carolina 74, Tennessee Tech 69 (OT)

CULLOWHEE — Nick Robinson had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Western Carolina beat Tennessee Tech 74-69 in overtime.

Vonterius Woolbright added 17 points for the Catamounts, while Travion McCray chipped in 15. Woolbright also had 15 rebounds, while McCray posted six rebounds.

Marcus Banks had 11 points for Western Carolina (6-4).

Jr. Clay had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (2-7), who have now lost four straight games. Kenny White Jr. added 14 points and seven rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had 10 points.

Chattanooga 78, UNC Asheville 73

ASHEVILLE — Malachi Smith had 28 points as Chattanooga edged past UNC Asheville.

Smith hit 9 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds.

A.J. Caldwell had 15 points for Chattanooga (8-1), which earned its fifth straight road victory.

Tajion Jones had 22 points for the Bulldogs (5-4). Drew Pember added 19 points and seven rebounds. LJ Thorpe had 15 points and seven assists.

Wofford 78, Gardner-Webb 70

BOILING SPRINGS — B.J. Mack had a career-high 28 points plus 13 rebounds as Wofford defeated Gardner-Webb.

Max Klesmit had 16 points for Wofford (7-3). Ryan Larson added 13 points. Isaiah Bigelow had six rebounds.

Lance Terry had 19 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-5). Jordan Sears added 12 points and D’Maurian Williams had 11 points.