Blotter: Two charged with using stolen phone for online transactions

SALISBURY — A man and woman face felony charges after making Amazon and Cash App transactions on another person’s account.

Brandon Jacob Peterson, 29, and Sherry Renee Stone, 33, were both charged with obtaining property by false pretenses.

Both are charged in connection with a case where a girl’s phone was stolen at Morgan Ridge Railwalk Brewery and Eatery in downtown Salisbury. On Nov. 15, the girl’s mother reported someone was using the phone to make Amazon and Cash App transactions.

Further details about the thefts weren’t available.

Peterson also faces a charged of felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance. Stone faces a second charge of obtaining property by false pretenses.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Monday reported a breaking and entering Monday in the 1100 block of Country Garden Lane in Salisbury resulting in a total estimated loss of $235.

• A man on Monday reported stolen lawn and garden tools in the 2500 block of Sloop Road in Mount Ulla.

• A man on Monday reported a breaking and entering Monday in the 1100 block of Country Garden Lane resulting in an estimated loss of $250.

• A female on Monday refused to leave a class at Erwin Middle School, 170 St. Luke’s Church Road. Class had to be cleared. Then, the female refused to leave the building when told to do so by the principal.

• LKQ Corporation on Monday reported a burglary resulting in a $4,300 loss in the 1200 block of Webb Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday reported a burglary resulting in a $4,600 loss in the 2600 block of Steele Road in Cleveland.

• A man on Tuesday reported a theft resulting in an estimated loss of $8,800 in the 200 block of Flowers Lane in Salisbury.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a motor vehicle theft and larceny in the 100 block of Sternbridge Road in Rockwell.

• A woman reported a motor vehicle theft Tuesday in the 300 block of Timber Creek Lane in Salisbury.

• A man reported wire fraud Tuesday in Salisbury.

• Daniel Gauge Poteat, 27, was charged Monday with obtaining property by false pretenses in the 2700 block of Mount Hope Church Road in Salisbury.

• Sergio Cruz, 30, was charged Tuesday with felon in possession of firearms in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Heather Michelle Miller, 46, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• P&G Security on Monday reported vandalism in the 200 block of East Council Street.

• A man reported a burglary Monday in the 1300 block of Old Concord Road.

• Dollar Tree reported shoplifting that resulted in a loss of $72 in the 300 block of Faith Road.

• A man reported an attempted vehicle break-in Monday in the 100 block of Earnhardt Avenue.

• Marshalls on Monday reported shoplifting of $128 in items from the 300 block of Faith Road.

• A woman on Monday reported the theft of a catalytic converter in the 900 block of West Jake Alexander boulevard.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle resulting in a $574 loss in the 500 block of East Fisher Street in Salisbury.

• A man reported identity theft Tuesday at the N.C. Works Career Center in the 1900 block of South Main Street.

• A man on Tuesday reported a lost or stolen gun in the 800 block of Carpenters Circle.

• Thomas Andrew Goldin, 60, was charged Tuesday with felony breaking and entering a building in the 1500 block of East Innes Street.