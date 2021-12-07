Salisbury Police investigating shooting on West Horah Street
Published 10:08 am Tuesday, December 7, 2021
SALISBURY — Police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of West Horah Street.
There were limited details available about the incident Tuesday morning. A 31-year-old man was reported to be not conscious and breathing after being shot. The man was taken to the hospital after being shot.
Salisbury Police received the call around 9 a.m.
Police ask people to avoid the area.
If anyone has additional information, to include home security camera video, please contact, Lt. Crews at 704-216-7545 or email investigations@salisburync.gov.