Salisbury Police investigating shooting on West Horah Street

Published 10:08 am Tuesday, December 7, 2021

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — Police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of West Horah Street.

There were limited details available about the incident Tuesday morning. A 31-year-old man was reported to be not conscious and breathing after being shot. The man was taken to the hospital after being shot.

Salisbury Police received the call around 9 a.m.

Police ask people to avoid the area.

If anyone has additional information, to include home security camera video, please contact, Lt. Crews at 704-216-7545 or email investigations@salisburync.gov.

