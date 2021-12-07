High school basketball: Carson splits with Falcons

From staff reports

Roundup …

CHINA GROVE — Hannah Isley scored a career-high 26 points as Carson’s girls basketball team opened South Piedmont Conference play with a 55-45 win against West Rowan.

“She made three 3-pointers and did a great job of attacking the basket,” Carson head coach Brooke Stouder said.

Mary Spry had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (4-1, 1-0).

Riley Isley had eight rebounds for Carson.

Carson was 12-for-13 from the foul line and was able to hold off the Falcons, who made a big run in the third quarter.

“It was an ugly basketball game and we certainly didn’t play well,” Stouder said. “But there’s something to be said for finding a way to win when you’re not at your best.”

The Cougars led 15-10 after a quarter and held a 26-18 edge at halftime against the foul-plagued Falcons. West standouts Lauren Arnold and De’Mya Phifer had three fouls each at halftime.

Phifer and Arnold scored eight each in the third quarter as West rallied. Carson’s lead was down to a single point after three quarters, but the Cougars finished strong.

“We did some good things — the solid foul shooting and we took three charges,” Stouder said. “We played hard and we really fought, we’ve just got a lot to work on.”

Phifer scored 20 for the Falcons. The Cougars had a tough time staying in front of her. Arnold and Makaylah Tenor scored 10 each.

Emma Clarke rolled an ankle in the second quarter but was able to return to action.

West 10 8 18 9 — 45

Carson 15 11 11 18 — 55

WEST SCORING — Phifer 20, Arnold 10, Tenor 10, Cuthberson 3, Edwards 2.

CARSON SCORING — H. Isley 26, Spry 22, Corley 5, Johnson 2.

MUSTANGS

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s girls basketball team romped 63-19 against Concord on Tuesday to open South Piedmont Conference play.

Clara Beaver scored 11 in her season debut for the Mustangs. Peyton Whicker scored 10. Madie Honeycutt had nine, and Hannah Waddell scored seven.

The Mustangs led 37-8 at halftime.

All 11 players got in the scorebook for East (2-2, 1-0). Concord is 0-3.

EAST SCORING — Beaver 11, Whicker 10, Honeycutt 9, Waddell 7, Cox 5, Miller 5, Kluttz 5, Misenheimer 4, Boardley 3, Collins 2, Cook 2.

SPC

Mariah Barrie scored 24 points to lead Central Cabarrus to a 48-42 win against Lake Norman Charter in SPC action on Tuesday.

BOYS

CHINA GROVE — West Rowan’s boys basketball team built a big lead and held off Carson 62-54 in the South Piedmont Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday.

Carson hasn’t won a game yet, but rallied from a 33-17 halftime deficit to make things interesting. West needed free throws from Kayvone Norman and Elijah Holmes to seal victory.

Only five players scored for Carson (0-5, 0-1), but four were in double figures. Jay Howard had 14 points, with Cam Burleyson and Mikey Beasley getting 12 each. Emory Taylor scored 11.

Nine Falcons (2-2, 1-0) scored with Matthew Connolly leading the way with 11, his biggest outing of the season. William Givens scored 10. Young towers Levon Jacobs and Bryson Cowan added nine apiece.

West 12 21 16 13 — 62

Carson 8 9 16 21 — 54

WEST SCORING — Connolly 11, Givens 10, Jacobs 9, Cowan 9, Norman 8, Loeblein 5, Noble 4, Williams-Simpson 4, Holmes 2.

CARSON SCORING —Howard 14, Burleyson 12, Besley 12, Taylor 11, Ball 5.

EAST

GRANITE QUARRY — Dylan Valley matched his career high with 25 points, but East Rowan’s boys basketball team lost to Concord 86-45 in a South Piedmont Conference opener on Tuesday.

East stayed in it for a quarter, but the Spiders moved ahead 35-19 at halftime and buried East with a 31-point third quarter.

Teyatcha Harris added 10 points for the Mustangs (1-4, 0-1).

East played without guards Kilighia Ellis and Jaden Sprinkle.

Concord is 4-1.

Concord 15 20 31 20 — 86

East 11 8 11 15 — 45

EAST SCORING — Valley 25, Harris 10, Clement 4, Dale 4, Overcash 4.

SOUTH

KANNAPOLIS — South Rowan’s boys endured a cold-shooting night and lost 57-19 at Northwest Cabarrus on Tuesday in a South Piedmont Conference opener.

“We had good shots, but we just couldn’t score,” South coach Daniel Blevins said.

Marcus Holloman scored eight for the Raiders (0-6, 0-1).

It’s the fewest points scored by the Raiders since the famed stall game of 2003 when the Raiders lost 26-18 to a West Forsyth team that was led by All-American Chris Paul.

Northwest is 3-2.

SOUTH SCORING — Holloman 8, Gould 4, Bradshaw 4, Young 2, Moore 2.

NORTH SCHEDULE CHANGES

North Rowan’s home games with West Rowan scheduled for tonight have been postponed.

North Rowan’s Central Carolina Conference openers against South Davidson won’t be played at North and may be postponed.