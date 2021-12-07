College basketball: No. 12 Arkansas knocks off Charlotte 86-66

By CHIP SOUZA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — J.D. Notae recorded his first career double-double and No. 12 Arkansas rolled to a 86-66 win against Charlotte on Tuesday night in nonconference action.

Notae finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Razorbacks (9-0) took control of the game in the first half and never let up. Arkansas sophomore Jaylin Williams scored a career-high 15 points and added eight rebounds for Arkansas. Four players scored in double-figures for the Razorbacks.

Austin Butler led Charlotte (4-4) with 14 points and Jahmir Young finished with 10.

Notae scored 13 of his points in the second half as the Razorbacks extended a 10-point halftime lead to 20 down the stretch to end a four-game homestand.

Arkansas broke away from a 14-14 tie at the 11:52 mark of the first half with a 17-4 scoring burst. Charlotte made a run to get within six points at 35-29 on a backdoor layup by Jackson Threadgill with 2:25 left in the half, but Arkansas went back up by 10 again when Williams forced a steal at midcourt and raced in uncontested for a slam for the 41-31 halftime lead.

Charlotte trailed by double-digits most of the second half until Butler and Luka Vasic drilled back-to-back three-pointers to pull the Niners within 73-64 with 5:50 left.

UP NEXT

Charlotte: At Valparaiso on Saturday.

Arkansas: Takes on Oklahoma on Saturday in Tulsa.

Jackson leads East Carolina over NC A&T

GREENVILLE (AP) — Vance Jackson scored a season-high 23 points as East Carolina topped North Carolina A&T 82-71 on Tuesday night. J.J. Miles added 20 points for the Pirates. Miles also had eight rebounds.

Tristen Newton had 14 points and eight assists for East Carolina (8-2), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Tremont Robinson-White added 11 points. East Carolina totaled 45 points in the second half, a season high for the team. Demetric Horton had 15 points for the Aggies (3-7). Tyler Maye added 12 points. David Beatty had 12 points.

High Point 64, Guilford 59: Zach Austin recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds to carry High Point to victory over Guilford. John-Michael Wright had 17 points for the Panthers (5-4). Bryant Randleman added 15 points. Julius Burch had 19 points to pace the Quakers. Liam Ward added 13 points, while Tyler Dearman scored 10.

Campbell 74, Columbia International 56: Austin McCullough had 16 points and six rebounds as Campbell defeated NAIA-member Columbia International. Cedric Henderson Jr. had 14 points for Campbell (7-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Devin Pope had 12 points for the Rams. Jalen Brinson and Skyler McKinney added 10 points each.

