2021 Christmas Happiness Fund tops $8,000 raised so far

SALISBURY — A little more than a week into accepting donations, the 2021 Salisbury Post Christmas Happiness Fund has topped $8,000.

A nearly 70-year-long tradition, the Christmas Happiness Fund assists families with Christmas presents for their children. The Salisbury Post collects money from the community and funnels it to the Rowan Chapter of the Salvation Army to distribute.

Contributions can be brought to the Salisbury Post, located at 131 West Innes St., weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or mailed to Christmas Happiness, c/o Salisbury Post, P.O. Box 4639, Salisbury, NC 28145. Checks can be made payable to Christmas Happiness Fund and donations can also be placed in the Salisbury Post front door mail slot.

The latest donations are as follows:

• In loving memory of our wonderful grandparents, Floyd and Dot Burton, by Drew and Chris Roseman, and Bubba and Megan Morris, $50

• In memory of our loving parents and my beautiful sister: Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Pinkston, Sr., Mr. and Mrs. Vasco Singley, Mrs. Mimi Singly Sandt, by Ott and Julie Pinkston, $100

• In honor of Lora Owen, Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary supporter extraordinaire, by Julie Pinkston, $25

• In honor of Todd Kimball on December 8th, his birthday of 54 years, by anonymous, $154.

• Phyllis Richardson, $50

• Arthur and Lynn Bolick, $500

• In memory of my wife Betty Hoffman Arey, by Johnny C. Arey, $200

• In honor of Lucky and Rascal, by Nan Zimmerman, $50

• In honor of our fellow Winged Footers, by Charles and Norma Goldman, $25

• In memory of David L. Huffman, by Peggy Huffman, $100

Daily Total: $1,254

Running Total: $8,029