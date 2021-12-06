Man shot during hunting accident in eastern Rowan County

ROCKWELL — A man was accidentally shot in eastern Rowan County Saturday while another man and his son were hunting 60 yards away, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

A man named David Cranford sustained minor burns and lacerations from bird shot pellets and was treated at Atrium Medical Center of Kannapolis. He was shot on a piece of property in the 7700 block of Stokes Ferry Road.

A man and his son were hunting while Cranford was training new hunting dogs in the same area. The son accidentally struck Cranford when a flock of birds flew overhead. A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office attributed the incident to “the way the terrain raised and dipped.” The father drove Cranford to the hospital.

“Everyone on scene, including Cranford, was aware that it was an accident and that it was just a lack of communication on everyone’s location in the field,” a Sheriff’s Office report states.

Charges aren’t expected to be filed.