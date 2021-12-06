High school basketball: North boys are 5-0

Published 11:53 pm Monday, December 6, 2021

By Post Sports

North Rowan point guard Quashawn Carpenter. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

Staff report

SPENCER — North Rowan’s boys handled 4A Parkland 83-57 on Monday.

“Parkland is talented and scrappy, but some of their best guys are young,” North head coach Jason Causby said. “There were an awful lot of loose balls tonight, a lot of plays where we had to  overcome their scrappiness.”

North (5-0) shot the ball well in the non-conference game, making 10 3-pointers.

Quashawn Carpenter made four of those 3s and scored 17. Amir Alexander made two 3-pointers and scored 16. Naejone Whitney scored 14.

North broke the game open against the Mustangs (0-3) with a second-quarter flurry and led 42-20 at halftime.

“Parkland is as athletic as us, maybe more athletic,” Causby said. “But we were able to dictate pace. There were times  when it got helter-skelter, but we kept our composure and played under control. We were pretty steady throughout.”

On Wednesday, North will take on West Rowan in Spencer, always a big county matchup, but especially with West (1-2) coming off a big home win against Salisbury.

North starts play in the 1A/2A Central Carolina Conference at home on Friday when South Davidson visits.

Parkland     15   5    17   20   — 57

North          21   21  20   21    — 83

NORTH SCORING — Carpenter 17, Alexander 16, Whitney 14, D. Carpenter 9, Hanson 8, O’Kelly 7, Morrow 4, McArthur 4, Stinson 3.

 

 

 

More News

Toyota to build $1.3B battery plant in Randolph County

2021 Christmas Happiness Fund tops $8,000 raised so far

John Hood column: Here’s how the spending spree will end

My Turn, Karen South Jones: Sen. Dole was a kind, charming, intelligent man

Print Article

  • Polls

    Which of the following elections on the 2022 primary ballot are you most interested in?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...