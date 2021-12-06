College basketball: Indians can’t hold off Wingate in a thriller

Staff report

WINGATE — Catawba’s men’s basketball team probably played its best game of the season on Sunday, with 14-for-28 3-point shooting on the road and only 11 turnovers.

The Indians still lost to South Atlantic Conference rival Wingate 79-77 when Sean Elmore hit a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs (7-2, 4-2) with two seconds left.

Catawba led by 11 points at 73-62 with 3:59 remaining, but the Bulldogs rallied.

Catawba was up three, with the ball, with 47 seconds left, but turned it over. Wingate’s Rashaard Pringle blocked a Catawba layup attempt with nine seconds left to keep the Bulldogs’ deficit at 77-76.

Catawba (2-6, 1-5) got career games from Kris Robinson, who made five 3-pointers and scored 19, and Myles Washington, who scored 16 points and was 3-for-3 on 3-pointers. Both came off the bench.

Trevion Lamar had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Indians.

Caleb Robinson added 11 points.

Jarren Cottingham, the former Hickory Ridge standout, scored 24 for the Bulldogs and had the assist on Elmore’s winning bucket.

Wingate made only seven turnovers.

Catawba 35-42 — 77

Wingate 40-39 — 79

CATAWBA SCORING — K. Robinson 19, Lamar 17, C. Robinson 11, Kowalski 5, Gerald 5, Tinsley 2, Bowen 2.