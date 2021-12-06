Area Sports: North girls romp at home

From staff reports

SPENCER — North Rowan’s girls basketball team made it four wins in a row by pounding 4A Parkland 74-35 on Monday.

Sophomores Bailee Goodlett and Brittany Ellis had career highs for the Cavaliers (4-1).

Goodlett had 24 points and six steals. Ellis, whose previous high was 13, scored 22.

Hannah Wilkerson had 11 points, seven assists and five steals.

Dasia Elder scored six points. Also contributing points and rebounds were Bloom Goodlett, Chloee Stoner, Kimya Lynch and Krisstyle Stockton.

Parkland (3-3) posted wins against Mount Tabor, Winston-Salem Prep and Walkertown.

North Rowan is home Wednesday against West Rowan and starts Central Carolina Conference play on Friday against South Davidson.

NORTH SCORING — Ba. Goodlett 24, Ellis 22, Wilkerson 11, Elder 6, Lynch 4, Stockton 3, Stoner 2, Bl. Goodlett 2.

• North boys vs. Parkland, see online.

Catawba men

WINGATE — Catawba’s men’s basketball team might have played its best game of the season on Sunday, with 14-for-28 3-point shooting on the road and only 11 turnovers.

The Indians still lost to South Atlantic Conference rival Wingate 79-77 when Sean Elmore hit a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs (7-2, 4-2) with two seconds left.

Catawba led by 11 points at 73-62 with 3:59 remaining, but the Bulldogs rallied.

Catawba was up three, with the ball, with 47 seconds left, but turned it over.

Wingate’s Rashaard Pringle blocked a Catawba layup attempt with nine seconds left.

Catawba (2-6, 1-5) got career games from Kris Robinson, who made five 3-pointers and scored 19, and Myles Washington, who scored 16 points and was 3-for-3 on 3-pointers. Both came off the bench.

Trevion Lamar had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Indians.

Caleb Robinson added 11 points.

SAC Player of the Week Jarren Cottingham, the former Hickory Ridge standout, scored 24 for the Bulldogs and had the assist on Elmore’s winning bucket.

Wingate made only seven turnovers.

Catawba plays at Limestone on Wednesday and plays Lenoir-Rhyne at home on Saturday.

Catawba 35 42 — 77

Wingate 40 39 — 79

CATAWBA SCORING — K. Robinson 19, Lamar 17, C. Robinson 11, Kowalski 5, Gerald 5, Tinsley 2, Bowen 2.

Livingstone men

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Livingstone’s men’s basketball struggled to 2-for-21 shooting from the 3-point line and fell at Lander 75-64 on Sunday.

Livingstone was only down one at halftime at Horne Arena, but the Bearcats pulled away at the foul line in the second half.

Lander (4-4) shot 17-for-19 on free throws, while the Blue Bears were 6-for-18.

Livingstone (3-3) lost the turnover battle 16-12, but had a big edge on the boards that included 18 offensive rebounds.

Navar Elmore scored 17 for Livingstone. Darrus Maddux had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Malik Smith pulled down 10 rebounds.

DuJuan Moorer led the Bearcats with 19 points.

Livingstone 32 32 — 64

Lander 33 42 — 75

LIVINGSTONE SCORING — Elmore 17, Maddox 12, Hicks 9, McRae 8, Broadnax 5, Smith 4, Parker 3, Hinton 2, Carpenter 2, Anoside 2.

College volleyball

Columbia International won the national championship on Saturday for Division I of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Sophomore Kira Rymer (South Rowan) was one of the key hitters for Columbia International and was named a first team All-American.

Rymer had nine kills in the semifinals and 11 in the championship match.

Women’s basketball

Wingate’s Bryanna Troutman (Salisbury) was named South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week after scoring a career-high 30 points and pulling down 13 rebounds in a romp against Limestone.

Troutman averages 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.

College track & field

Kendrell Goodes (North Rowan) placed third in the high jump in his first indoor track meet for North Carolina A&T.

Goodes cleared a PR of 6 feet, 9 inches at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.

McCanless Couples

The McCanless Couples took advantage of the terrific weather on Sunday.

The first-place team was Larry Loftin, Crystal Clement and Lenny Maseuli.

The second-place team was P-Dabber, Don Carpenter and Ty & BevCobb.

Clement won closest to the pin. Loftin won longest putt.

HS wrestling

The date for the Rowan County Championships is Dec. 18 at West Rowan.

Middle school girls

Erwin won 25-12 against Corriher-Lipe.

Alli Corl led the Eagles with eight points. Lily Kluttz scored six. Ava Alderman added five.

Ella Morgan scored eight to lead the Yellow Jackets.

Bowling

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Tracy Bradshaw Calfee (South Rowan) was part of the Team USA mixed quartet that came within a few pins of getting to bowl for a gold medal at the Dubai International Bowling Centre.

Team USA fell to Sweden, 232-224, in the one-game semifinal.

“My heart felt like it was beating 1,000 miles a minute, and I had to remind myself to take a deep breath each time I got up there to bowl,” Calfee said. “The difference from the rest of the week was that there were medals involved in this round. I started to feel it in match play and definitely in the semifinals.”

Sweden went on to claim the gold medal with a 2-0 (227-207, 216-203) win over Finland in the best-of-two championship match.

Bowling in the red, white and blue was the most significant moment of Calfee’s long and successful career.

The mixed team event featured 29 teams.

Wonder girls take 2

A.L. Brown’s girls got their first two wins of the season by beating Mount Pleasant and Robinson in weekend games.

A.L. Brown beat Mount Pleasant 51-38 with Sadie Faulkner scoring 15 and Ayanni Flood 14.

Alannah Green made a shot to beat Robinson 62-60.

Flood scored 21, while Faulkner had 17, and Green scored 11.

HS hoops

League play starts in the South Piedmont Conference tonight.

West Rowan is at Carson. Concord is at East Rowan. South Rowan is at Lake Norman Charter. Central Cabarrus is at Lake Norman Charter.

In the early going, the Central Cabarrus boys and the Northwest Cabarrus girls have looked like the favorites.