High school boys soccer: All-Rowan County team

The Post designated the number of players from each team, based on the season. Coaches picked players from their teams.

Salisbury

Will Webb, Sr. — All-State with 26 goals and six assists.

Colin Donaldson, Sr. — Consummate team player and gifted distributor produced 15 goals and 16 assists.

Wade Robins, Sr. — All-Region goalkeeper. Central Carolina Conference Defensive Player of the Year had 12 shutouts and allowed fewest goals in the CCC.

Brayan “Pollo” Avilez, Sr. — Tenacious and powerful, he had a cannon for a shot and accounted for 14 goals and eight assists.

Luke Graeber, Sr. — Didn’t play as a junior, but made quite a comeback. Huge stats for a defender with five goals and 11 assists. Bennett Clark, Sr. — Played almost every position on the field and was a “heart and soul, guts and glue guy,” said coach Matt Parrish.

Yatti Avilez, So. — Fast, quick and smart, he was a beast. “The most ability in the smallest body on the team,” Parrish said.

Carlos Henriquez, So. — Versatile, calm and composed, he was critical in big CCC wins against West Davidson and East Davidson.