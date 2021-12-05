High school boys soccer: All-Rowan County team
Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 5, 2021
The Post designated the number of players from each team, based on the season. Coaches picked players from their teams.
Salisbury
Will Webb, Sr. — All-State with 26 goals and six assists.
Colin Donaldson, Sr. — Consummate team player and gifted distributor produced 15 goals and 16 assists.
Wade Robins, Sr. — All-Region goalkeeper. Central Carolina Conference Defensive Player of the Year had 12 shutouts and allowed fewest goals in the CCC.
Brayan “Pollo” Avilez, Sr. — Tenacious and powerful, he had a cannon for a shot and accounted for 14 goals and eight assists.
Luke Graeber, Sr. — Didn’t play as a junior, but made quite a comeback. Huge stats for a defender with five goals and 11 assists.
Bennett Clark, Sr. — Played almost every position on the field and was a “heart and soul, guts and glue guy,” said coach Matt Parrish.
Yatti Avilez, So. — Fast, quick and smart, he was a beast. “The most ability in the smallest body on the team,” Parrish said.
Carlos Henriquez, So. — Versatile, calm and composed, he was critical in big CCC wins against West Davidson and East Davidson.
Carson
Davin Garcia, Jr. — He scored eight goals and was versatile enough to play any position.
Cooper Fleeman, Jr. — Super defender combined speed and a great sense of anticipation to stop opponents.
Gabe Honeycutt, Jr. — Technical and skilled, he can read the game as well as anyone. He has size and touch and scored five goals.
South
Alex Fike, Sr. — Team captain anchored a defense that posted two shutouts.
Grayson Steedley, So. —Scored 15 goals to rank eighth in the South Piedmont Conference.
Ozzy Pulido, Jr. — A leader in the mifield, he contributed six goals.
West
Mason Quarles, Jr. — Tireless and versatile, he played 80 minutes every night. Led Falcons with three assists.
Rodrigo Pacheco, So. — Another ironman. He excelled at multiple positions and pushed his teammates to be better.
East
Carter Honeycutt, So. — Playmaker orchestrated the offense and ran down opponents on defense.
Coach of the Year
Matt Parrish, Salisbury — Hornets were CCC champions, went 20-3 and reached the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs. Parrish’s record as head coach of the Salisbury boys is 212-38-14.