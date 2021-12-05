Faith briefs: Christmas activities at St. John’s Lutheran, missionaries at North Kannapolis Baptist

SALISBURY — “A Christmas Festival” featuring the St. John’s Men’s Chorus is today at 4 p.m.

The concert celebrates the birth of Jesus and features area musicians.

Christmas on Church Street: Friday, Dec. 17, 6-8 p.m.

Experience the Christmas story unfold as you take a walk along Church Street. Immerse yourself in the story of Jesus’ birth, join area musicians on Bell Tower Green and enjoy Christmas scenes provided by downtown Salisbury churches. Begin at the corner of Bank and Church streets.

O Come, Let Us Adore Him: A Contemporary Christmas Celebration: Sunday, Dec. 19 at 9:27 a.m. in the St. John’s Faith Center

Join us in rediscovering wonder and joy this season through drama and music.

Lessons and Carols: Sunday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. in the St. John’s Sanctuary

This inspiring service tells the story of Jesus’ birth as it unfolds in scripture, carols, anthems and special readings. This special morning of music and word is led by the church’s choirs, strings, brass and organ. Suspended last year because of COVID, this time-honored Christmas tradition returns in full glory.

Christmas Eve Family Service: Friday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. in the St. John’s Sanctuary

A candlelight Christmas service with children and families in mind.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service: Friday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. in the St. John’s Sanctuary

St. John’s traditional candlelight service tells the story of Christmas as presented by brass, special musicians, handbells, festival liturgy, candlelight and the pastor’s message.

Missionaries, music Dec. 12 at North Kannapolis Baptist

KANNAPOLIS — Missionaries Brian and Becky Harrell will be pulpit guests at North Kannapolis Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 10:45 a.m.

The Harrells are missionaries with the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention and serve in Mozambique, Africa.

The Adult Choir of North Kannapolis Baptist Church will also present “Out of Darkness … Light” on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. under the direction of Patrick Hunter, minister of music at the church.

The church is located at 312 Locust Street, Kannapolis.

Call 704-933-2125 for additional information.