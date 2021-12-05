Blotter: Salisbury man charged with assaulting pregnant woman

Published 11:20 pm Sunday, December 5, 2021

By Natalie Anderson

Peyton Peterson, 22, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with the misdemeanor offenses of domestic criminal trespassing, communicating threats, injury to real property, attempted breaking or entering a building and assault on a female.

An arrest report states Peterson shoved a pregnant woman to the ground and held her down, resulting in a doctor’s visit. The other offenses were tied to the same victim, who also reports Peterson damaged a door in her home after allegedly breaking in.

Peterson remained in jail Sunday without a bond.

In weekend arrests:

• Bernard Johnson, 52, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault after allegedly punching a man and striking him with an aluminum bat in the head causing an injury on the forehead.

• Corey Levi Crawson, 25, of China Grove was charged Saturday with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and cited for reckless driving to endanger and speeding on Interstate 85 near N.C. 152. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a bond of $25,000.

• Ricky Lee Hoskins, 42, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. An arrest report states Hoskins was in possession of a GLOCK 21 pistol after being convicted in 2016 of maintaining controlled substances in a vehicle/dwelling/place, a felony offense. Hoskins on Saturday also received citations related to impaired driving and possessing an open container. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a bond of $20,000.

• Jose A. Hernandez Alvarenga, 26, of Salisbury was charged Friday with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jacob Robert Webb, 21, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

• Michael Davis Canaday, 47, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• Gretchen Mary Beckwith, 37, of Kannapolis was charged Sunday with felony possession of heroin, a schedule one controlled substance, along with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

More News

Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant

Historic playoff: Alabama-Cincinnati, Michigan-Georgia

Short-handed Hornets lean on 3-pointers, top Hawks 130-127

Davis scores 23, North Carolina pulls away from Georgia Tech

Print Article

  • Polls

    Which of the following elections on the 2022 primary ballot are you most interested in?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...