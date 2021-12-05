Area Sports: Livingstone men win on road

From staff reports

Livingstone’s men’s basketball team outscored Georgia Southwestern 92-86 on Saturday in game played at Lander in Greenwood, S.C.

Livingstone shot 56.3 percent from the field. The Blue Bears were 4-for-11 from 3 and 16-for-25 on free throws.

Navar Elmore paced the Blue Bears (3-2) with 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks. Malik Smith also scored 19. O’Koye Parker had 13, while Darrus Maddox added 11 and Deshone Hicks 10.

Livingstone plays Lander today. Lander blew out J.C. Smith 93-64 on Saturday.

Men’s basketball

Jerome Savoy scored 29 points to lead Pfeiffer to a 115-101 overtime win at Southern Virginia on Saturday.

•••

Catawba’s men play at Wingate today at 2 p.m.

Running

Frank Adams Jr., 7, competed in the 7/8 AAU Nationals on Saturday at McAlpine Greenway Park.

He ran a 2K (1.24 miles) in 8:51, placing 64th out of 124 competitors and beating his best McAlpine time by 40 seconds.

Adams is the son of Allison and Frank Adams and grandson of former Post sports editor and avid runner Ed Dupree.

GARS

GARS members played at Rolling Hills.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Hal Jordan with a net of 63.36.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Mike Whitaker with a net of 64.93. Low ‘C’ Flight player was Chuck Jones with a net of 64.41. Low D flight player was Clive Mahaffey with a net of 63.54.

Larry Petrea shot low gross score with even par 72, while and Jordan won low net.

Super Senior was Tommy Seamon, 86, with a net of 68.84.

Clive Mahaffey, 86, shot an 86 to match his age.

HS boys hoops

Derrick Hanson led the Cavaliers (4-0) with 14 points in Thursday’s 80-38 win at South Rowan. Amir Alexander scored 13. Kemon O’Kelly had 11.

Marcus Holloman led South (0-5) with 14 points.

The win was the 231st in Rowan County for North head coach Jason Causby and tied him for fifth on the all-time wins list with Hall of Famer Walt Baker.

“I’m extremely honored,” Causby said. “Coach Baker was an institution for a long time in many capacities at North Rowan. Coaches don’t stick around and wear as many hats as he did. He was a great mentor for many. It means a lot.”

North plays 4A Parkland at home on Monday.

•••

Dylan Valley returned from an eye injury and scored 24 points to lead East Rowan to a 69-48 win against West Davidson.

The Mustangs (1-3) got 15 points and 17 rebounds from Teyachta Harris and 10 points from Kilighia Ellis.

East opens South Piedmont Conference play on Tuesday at home against Concord.

•••

Carson’s boys (0-4) lost to Statesville 55-48 on Friday.

Jay Howard tied his career high with 18 points to lead the Cougars. Emory Taylor scored 13.

•••

West Rowan’s boys were thumped 68-45 by Mooresville on Thursday.

Bryson Cowan scored 14 for the Falcons, while William Givens had 11.

West Rowan is at Carson for SPC action on Tuesday and the Falcons go to North Rowan on Wednesday.

More on all the basketball games is online.

HS girls hoops

North Rowan’s Hannah Wilkerson scored 18, Bailee Goodlett had 17, and Brittany Ellis scored 10 in Thursday’s 53-40 win at South Rowan.

Wilkerson has moved up to sixth on the all-time scoring list for North (3-1).

Madilyn Cherry scored 14 for the Raiders (2-3).

•••

East Rowan’s girls (1-2) got their first win on Friday, beating West Davidson 50-31 at home behind career games by Hannah Waddell (22 points) and Mac Misenheimer (20).

It was the first victory for new East head coach Bri Evans.

•••

West Rowan’s girls routed Mooresville 64-24 on Thursday, with De’Mya Phifer scoring 14 and Arnold scoring 12.

•••

Carson’s girls crushed Statesville 63-23 on Friday, with Mary Spry getting an efficient 24 points.

Aliayah White made three 3s and scored 12. Hannah Isley had 11 for the Cougars (3-1).

More on all the girls basketball games is online.

HS baseball

South Rowan junior pitcher Haiden Leffew announced a commitment to Wake Forest.

•••

Senior Ty Hubbard, South Rowan’s All-State second baseman, committed to Catawba.

Stories are upcoming.

HS wrestling

West Rowan romped 74-6 against Lexington on Thursday.

West Davidson won 42-33 against Salisbury.

Women’s basketball

Bryanna Troutman (Salisbury) scored a career-high 30 points on 11-for-16 shooting and had 13 rebounds as Wingate blew out Limestone 94-50 on Wednesday night.

•••

Carleigh Perry (Carson) scored 10 points for Guilford in a 64-55 loss to Randolph. The freshman averages 6.0 points and 5.8 rebounds and has started every game.

•••

Abigail Wilson (West Rowan) had eight points and five rebounds in seven minutes in UNC Asheville’s 100-36 win against Warren Wilson.

Wilson has started six of seven games and averages 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds.

College volleyball

Columbia International’s Kira Rymer (South Rowan) made All-South Region first team and All-Appalachian Athletic Conference first team.

Rymer is the South Region Player of the Year for the second straight year.

Columbia International is playing in Missouri in the national championships for NCCAA.

College football

Charlotte 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds (Davie) has been named to the Conference USA Football All-Academic team.

Reynolds, who graduated with a 3.275 undergraduate GPA, is pursuing his masters in Real Estate Finance and Development.

He is the program’s all-time leader in career passing yards (7,726) and TDs (62).

•••

Mars Hill’s Jabril Norman (Salisbury) had 37 tackles this season, including two sacks.

Women’s soccer

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team won the Southeast Regional.

The Bears advanced past fourth-seeded Flagler 4-2 via penalty kicks after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Annie Habeeb (Gray Stone) scored the Flagler goal in regulation, her 11th of the season.

SAC athletics

Wingate leads the 2021-22 South Atlantic Conference Echols Athletic Excellence Award Standings after the conclusion of the 2021 SAC Fall Regular Season.

Lenoir-Rhyne is second, with Queens third and Catawba fourth and Anderson fifth.

NCHSAA

At the winter board meeting, approved inserting a “leapfrog” provision in the playoff qualification process, effective immediately. Although teams with higher RPI ratings will still be seeded higher, they may not qualify before a team that finished ahead of them in their conference standings.

• Discussed the use of a shot clock in men’s and women’s basketball, but took no action at this time.

Catawba athletics

The 2nd CLASS Act Fundraiser is set for Saturday, March 26.

Allison Dupree Adams (Class of 2001) will be the alumni speaker.

The guest speaker is Felicia Hall Allen.

The master of ceremonies will be Trip Durham who emceed the 2021 Catawba Sports Hall of Fame as well as the SAC Hall of Fame. He does the PA for Duke home football and men’s basketball games.

The special recognition person will be former Catawba women’s basketball coach Angie Morton.

Funds raised will help support women’s athletic teams at Catawba.

Salisbury Academy

The Salisbury Academy varsity boys basketball tean beat Westchester Country Day School 55-39.

Jacob Mills led the Jaguars with 24 points. Finnegan Avery scored 18 points, while John McCoy added 11.

•••

The Salisbury Academy varsity girls basketball team defeated Westchester Country Day School 27-9.

Leading scorers were Mary Grace Antosek with nine points and Anna Kate Goodman with six points.