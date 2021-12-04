Library Notes: Antiques, collectibles make for merry holiday gifts

By P.L. Stiles

Rowan Public Library

SALISBURY — At the most wonderful time of the year, antiques and collectibles make for a thoughtful and personal gift for the special someone in your life.

A little research into collectibles can help you choose a truly memorable gift for anyone that need not be expensive. Luckily, Rowan Public Library offers a collection of books and ebooks on every kind of antique and collectible, from Star Wars memorabilia to furniture and ceramics.

Here are some of the most intriguing antique and collectible guides to help you find that perfect gift for friends and family.

“Fishing lure collectibles: an encyclopedia of the early years, 1840 to 1940,” by Dudley Murphy. This fascinating book includes astonishingly valuable fishing lures and some intriguing lure designs from antiquity such as the 1914 “Detroit glass minnow tube” lure for the fishing fan in your life.

“Gun Trader’s Guide to Collectible Knives A Comprehensive, Fully Illustrated Reference with Current Market Values,” (2019) by Mike Robuck. This guide can help you identify valued makers and includes a guide on how to look for repairs in a knife, knife show etiquette, and what to look for in an authentic collectible. This guide is available in ebook form from NC Digital Library Overdrive and is accessible via smartphone while you attend shows or while shopping online.

“North Carolina art pottery: 1900-1960 identification & value guide: Seagrove, Catawba Valley, Pisgah Forest and more…” by A. Everette James offers a fully researched and documented display of North Carolina pottery from Native American pottery to Seagrove Pottery complete with makers marks for identification and an impressive display of distinguishing glazes and styles. Finding a valued North Carolina pottery piece will delight the pottery lover in your life.

“Star Wars toys: a super collector’s wish book” (2021), by Geoffrey T Carlton. This tome offers hundreds of ideas and fan favorites for the Star Wars collector in your family.

“Warman’s U.S. Coins & Currency Field Guide, Values and Identification” by Arlyn G. Sieber. Available as an ebook, this guide can be pulled to your smart phone while out shopping to find out what to look for and which coins and paper money are most valuable. Great gift for young and old alike, rare coins rarely disappoint.

“A very vintage Christmas: holiday collecting, decorating and celebrating” by Bob Richter. Christmas decorations are one of the most valuable collectible markets. Vintage ornaments or lights bring back happy memories, and this book offers ideas from the inexpensive to the extraordinary.

Antiques and collectibles make truly thoughtful gifts for the lucky ones on your list. Local antique shops are treasure troves of lovely and unique items and the owners look forward to having shoppers back, while eBay and other online marketplaces also make shopping for antiques and collectibles easier than ever before.

Check out these guides and many more from Rowan Public Library in time to shop for the holidays. Consult with a librarian for details on checking out ebooks from your smartphone or to get help finding other antique and collectible guides for your shopping list.

Surprise family and friends with an antique to cherish all year.