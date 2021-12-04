High school basketball: An easy one for Carson girls

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s girls basketball team had a lot of things to work on following a ragged, hang-on-for-dear-life win against West Cabarrus.

The Cougars went out and executed in a 63-23 rout of Statesville on Friday.

Carson led 27-6 at halftime and triggered a running clock by taking a 40-point lead in the second half.

“We got back to basics, and it was a very good effort,” winning head coach Brooke Stouder said. “Defensively, we played a much cleaner game. We kept them in front of us, boxed out and got the rebound. Offensively, we shared it, we moved it, we found the open person.”

Nakayla White-Connor scored 11 for the Greyhounds (0-1). Bronwyne Goodson scored nine.

Catawba signee Mary Spry enjoyed another dominant game for the Cougars with 24 efficient points to match her career high. She was 9-for-14 from the floor, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range. She was 4-for-4 at the foul line and added 11 rebounds for a double-double.

Aliayah White had a career-best 12 points for the Cougars (3-1). She made three 3-pointers and chased down six rebounds.”

Hannah Isley had 11 points and four steals.

Camden Corley had six points and five steals.

“This was much better,” Stouder said. “We played a lot more composed and made better decisions.”

Statesville 3 3 5 12 — 23

Carson 8 19 17 19 — 63

CARSON SCORING — Spry 24, White 12, H. Isley 11, Corley 6, Martin 5, Barbee 3, Johnson 2.