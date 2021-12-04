Christmas train returns to Denton FarmPark

DENTON — After a hiatus in 2020, Denton FarmPark’s Country Christmas Train is back on track.

Karen Loflin Miller, co-owner of the park, said, “Last year due to COVID, we only had a drive-thru event. Now the FarmPark family feels we are ready for visitors to return to riding the Handy Dandy Railroad to see the Christmas lights and movie about the Birth of Christ. We need to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.”

For the first time, the 13th annual Christmas Train has a presenting sponsor, Shoe Show, Inc. Admission into the park includes one train ride, access to all buildings along a lighted pathway, plus unlimited tram rides to the plantation and back to the village. All other activities and shopping are controlled by individual vendors and charged accordingly.

There are lots of fun activities for children to enjoy.

“We will have 3-4 mechanical rides like a ferris wheel and swing,” Miller added.

Upon arrival to the Denton FarmPark for the Country Christmas Train, visitors walk the lighted candy cane path to the train station where Santa is waiting for photos. Then take a train ride on the 1½ mile track where riders will view Christmas lights, a short movie on the Christmas story from the Bible, a live nativity scene, a dedication to the military, and even a few elves!

After the train ride, guests can visit the gingerbread house to see Laramie’s Cakery for fresh baked goods and gingerbread cookies being made on site. Families are encouraged to walk the lighted pathway to visit the tiny lighted Christmas village, grist mill, petting zoo, general store, church, shoe shop, gas station, Myres’ car shop, plus the radio, doll, and coke museums. Enjoy horse drawn carriage rides or take a tram ride to the plantation to see what life was like in pioneer times. See the black smith working in his shop, the plantation house witnessing how people lived and cooked. In the sleeping quarters, see candle making. Then ride the tram back to modern times to visit the craft barn for handmade souvenirs and warm food.

In 2009, the Loflin Family had an idea to share the true meaning of Christmas with the community and offer a place where loved ones could assemble to create holiday memories with their families. The Country Christmas Train pulled out of the Denton FarmPark Station for the first time.

The family friendly event runs this weekend and Dec. 9-12, 16-23, and 26-27. Park hours are 4:30-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; other nights the park closes at 10 p.m.

Admission is adults $18, children 5-11 $6, 4 and under free. Groups of 15 or more receive a $1 discount per ticket. Advance tickets can be ordered online at iTickets.com or purchased at the Old Country Store on NC Highway 109 in Denton.

The Country Christmas Train entrance is located at 4259 Handy Road, Denton. For more information, call 336-859-2755 or email dentonfarmparkoffice@gmail.com.