Christmas on the Homefront returns to Price of Freedom Museum on Sunday, next weekend

Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 4, 2021

By Post Lifestyles

SALISBURY POST file photo — Christmas activities return to the Price of Freedom Museum on Sunday afternoons.

CHINA GROVE — A hometown and long-ago Christmas during wartime will be remembered at the Price of Freedom Museum on Sunday and next Sunday afternoon.

Live traditional music will be provided by the Efird Family Singers on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. and by the Hatley Family Band on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 3-5 p.m. Both performances will be in the recently renovated Patterson School auditorium.

The music is sponsored by Concordia Lutheran Church.

Other highlights on both Sundays include the WWII era three-room house, decorated for Christmas, and the new indoor military vehicle display. All display areas will be open, with all branches of service represented.

Holiday refreshments will be served. Admission is free but donations are accepted. The Price of Freedom Museum is located at 2420 Weaver Road, China Grove.

More information is at priceoffreedom.us or you can call 704-857-7474.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More News

High school basketball: First win for Evans, East girls

High school football: Regional final scores

High school basketball: Fourth-quarter knockout for Salisbury girls

High school basketball: An easy one for Carson girls

Print Article

  • Polls

    Which of the following elections on the 2022 primary ballot are you most interested in?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...