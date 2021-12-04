Christmas on the Homefront returns to Price of Freedom Museum on Sunday, next weekend

CHINA GROVE — A hometown and long-ago Christmas during wartime will be remembered at the Price of Freedom Museum on Sunday and next Sunday afternoon.

Live traditional music will be provided by the Efird Family Singers on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. and by the Hatley Family Band on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 3-5 p.m. Both performances will be in the recently renovated Patterson School auditorium.

The music is sponsored by Concordia Lutheran Church.

Other highlights on both Sundays include the WWII era three-room house, decorated for Christmas, and the new indoor military vehicle display. All display areas will be open, with all branches of service represented.

Holiday refreshments will be served. Admission is free but donations are accepted. The Price of Freedom Museum is located at 2420 Weaver Road, China Grove.

More information is at priceoffreedom.us or you can call 704-857-7474.