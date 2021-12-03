Let it go with ‘Frozen, Jr.’ at Norvell Theatre

By Caroline Stephenson

Norvell Theatre

SALISBURY — The Piedmont Players will present “Frozen, Jr.” beginning this weekend in the Norvell Theatre.

Based on the Academy Award-winning Disney film and hit Broadway musical brings the magical world of Arendelle to Salisbury. Featuring all of the beloved characters from the movie, this theatrical version includes additional story elements and songs. Frozen, Jr. asks the audience to consider what true friendship and unconditional love truly mean. With humor, magic, song and dance, the show will be a delightful holiday treat for the community.

The cast features talented students from first-12th grades from at least 13 schools in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. They have been rehearsing since October under the guidance of director, Melanie Cornelison. Many cast members are participating in their first production at the Norvell Theatre.

The cast includes Kara Holt, Maggie Cross, Nora Malek, Madi Callahan, Natalie Callahan, Josie Allen, Sophie Hash, Aymen Bronson, Luke Bardinas, Finley Driggers, Kira Miller, Lizzie Brilliant, Asher Pethel, Jakob Wagner, Jeffrey Moreno, Lucy Black, Tin Yan Ng, Mattie Austin, Dempsey Rowland, Teague Rowland, Dorie Clark, Piper Waters, Olivia Bentley, Anna Lynne Marino, Anna Bentley, June Tilley, Abby Bogle, Margaret Redmond, Zana Smyre-Rouse, Penelope Sease, Liam Aldridge and Anastasia Aldridge.

Frozen, Jr. will be presented tonight, Saturday and Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Norvell Theatre. It is also on stage Sunday, Dec. 12, and 19 at 2:30 p.m. at 131 E. Fisher St. Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for students and seniors at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling the box office at 704-633-5471.

The run-time is approximately 80 minutes, including an intermission. The production is sponsored by F&M Bank, South Main Book Co. and ACP Home Inspections of NC.