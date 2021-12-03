High school basketball: West girls improve to 2-0; Mooresville tops Falcon boys

Staff report

MOORESVILLE — At this point in the basketball season, it’s all about getting better.

West Rowan’s girls improved from Game 1 to Game 2 and blew out Mooresville 64-24 on Thursday.

It was 18-5 after a quarter and the Falcons, led by five sophomores, never looked back.

“I was more pleased that I was with our first game,” West coach Ashley Poole said. “We shot better, we were much better on defense and we did a good job on the boards.”

West got 3-pointers from six different players, as Makaylah Tenor, De’Mya Phifer, Sarah Durham, Mia Arntsen, Lauren Arnold and Mya Edwards all hit from long range.

Arnold and Emma Clarke had six points each in the first quarter to get the romp started.

Phifer scored 14, while Arnold had 12 and Edwards scored 10.

Riley Alexander scored seven to lead the Blue Devils (0-3), who lost 49-27 to the Falcons last week.

“We were able to play everyone and keep our legs fresh for Friday,” Poole said.

That’s when Salisbury (3-1) visits West (2-0).

W. Rowan 18 14 19 13 — 64

Mooresville 5 7 8 4 — 24

WEST SCORING — Phifer 14, Arnold 12, Edwards 10, Tenor 9, Clarke 8, Durham 6, Arntsen 3, McDonald 2.

WEST BOYS

MOORESVILLE — West Rowan’s boys basketball team put together one nice run in the second quarter, but Mooresville dominated the rest of Thursday’s contest.

Mooresville took a 68-45 non-conference victory.

The Blue Devils (3-0) beat West 62-43 in Mount Ulla in last week’s season opener.

Mooresville weathered that West run to take a 35-24 halftime lead, and then pulled away from the Falcons with an explosive third quarter.

KC Shaw scored 18 to lead the Blue Devils. He also paced Mooresville in the first meeting.

Bryson Cowan, a 6-foot-9 sophomore, led West with 14 points.

West got three 3-pointers from William Givens, who scored 11 points.

West (0-2) is home against Salisbury (2-2) on Friday.

W. Rowan 7 17 10 11 — 45

Mooresville 17 18 22 11 — 68