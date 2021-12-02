Shoutouts

Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 2, 2021

By Post Education

Millbridge Elementary Good Citizens
Kindergarten: Jaxon Phillips, Abriella Murphy, Wyatt Piercey, Olivia Grace Thomas, Amelia Prymock, Kara Raynor, Max Rodriguez, Gregory Duran, Olivia Miller and Alaina Banther.
First grade: Blaze Souther, Ava Moore, Berkley Basinger, McGuire Moore, Adalynn Vance, Asher Shuffler, Rylyn Heister, Brandon Lopez, Lincoln Allman and Maverick Coughenour.
Second grade: Georgia Rohletter, James Westmoreland, Madelyn Duran, Calvin Ferguson, Ella Weddington, Zane Rodriguez, Zander Thompson and Emersyn Kirkman.
Third grade: Hudson Houghton, Sarah Diana, Ava Ferguson, Isabel Kirkman, Isabelle Jenkins, Lorelai Ross, Emery Coxey, Elijah Young, Lilly Moore and Grace Miller.
Fourth grade: Bristol Wirz, Chipper Rohletter, Kaci Still, Ricardo Paccheco, Kelsey Sloop, Evelyn Barrera, Brooklyn Wirz, Cruz Rodriguez, Jaylen Allison, Aubrey Gray and Cayden Abel.
Fifth grade: Emory Stewart, Kellen Nowlin, Claire Bober, Guy Deal, Mayrin Munoz Lazaro, Jose Pacheco Cruz, Cayson Burdette and Addison Corriher.

 

Koontz Elementary Pawsome Panthers and You Rock Awards

These students were recognized for demonstrating kindness.

November Pawsome Panthers:

Melanie Bernal

Tydell Collins

Damian Mondragon

Saul Lopez Jr.

Croswell Paige

Leilani Robinson

Andrew Propst

Abdel Arias Alvarenga

Jaiyana chambers

ZaiLe’ Laster

Saniyah. Garrison

Draya Stanback

Ta’Niyah Russell

Arabella PRivette

Shaun Grapes

Suceth Fernando

Milagros Gonzales Pacheo

Envi White

Aniyah Kennedy

Valarie Barrera Quintero

You Rock Awards:

Chanel Mitchell

Jatayah Dalton

Stella Everhart

Aaliyah Grissett-Parker

Brittany Rosales Brizuela

Marlona Anariva Rodrigues

Kaiden Baldwin

Kendrick Cowan

Dabreion Farrare Maddox

Nahala Vinson

Taeshon Barnhart

Dillon Scott

Keily Hernandez Medrano

Charlotte Cline

Aiden Alvarado-Garcia

Jasmine Lozano

Ny’Carol Steele

Jaleya Allen

Addison Thompson

Alex Hernandez

