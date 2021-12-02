Shoutouts
Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 2, 2021
Koontz Elementary Pawsome Panthers and You Rock Awards
These students were recognized for demonstrating kindness.
November Pawsome Panthers:
Melanie Bernal
Tydell Collins
Damian Mondragon
Saul Lopez Jr.
Croswell Paige
Leilani Robinson
Andrew Propst
Abdel Arias Alvarenga
Jaiyana chambers
ZaiLe’ Laster
Saniyah. Garrison
Draya Stanback
Ta’Niyah Russell
Arabella PRivette
Shaun Grapes
Suceth Fernando
Milagros Gonzales Pacheo
Envi White
Aniyah Kennedy
Valarie Barrera Quintero
You Rock Awards:
Chanel Mitchell
Jatayah Dalton
Stella Everhart
Aaliyah Grissett-Parker
Brittany Rosales Brizuela
Marlona Anariva Rodrigues
Kaiden Baldwin
Kendrick Cowan
Dabreion Farrare Maddox
Nahala Vinson
Taeshon Barnhart
Dillon Scott
Keily Hernandez Medrano
Charlotte Cline
Aiden Alvarado-Garcia
Jasmine Lozano
Ny’Carol Steele
Jaleya Allen
Addison Thompson
Alex Hernandez